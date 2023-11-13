More than a hundred children have been killed every day since the Gaza conflict began on October 7 and, for many, a happy childhood is little more than a distant dream.

Briefly, a few thousand of the enclave’s 2.3 million people were recently able to flee to safety when Gaza’s southern border was crossed.

“My daughter asked me about the people going through the Rafah crossing,” says Raida, a mother of three who lives in Gaza.

“I explained to her that they had citizenships in other countries. She ran to get her piggy bank, which contained 50 shekels [about €11] In this, and begged me to purchase citizenship for him.”

“I’m tired,” she says.

This heartbreaking story underlines how desperate people are in Gaza, and how deeply this deadly conflict has affected children in particular.

Jason Lee said, “A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza with unimaginable and unnecessary suffering.” save the Children’the country’s director in the occupied Palestinian territory told Euronews.

More than a month after the conflict began, it is a desperate picture in the region.

More than 4,000 children have been killed so far – hundreds of children each – and countless more injured, often seriously.

“This number is still rising,” Lee says, “many of those children who survived the bombs and ground campaigns will die of disease, starvation and dehydration if humanitarian aid continues to be weaponized.”

On Thursday, the United States announced that Israel had agreed to a four-hour humanitarian stoppage every day to get much-needed aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Toby Fricker of UNICEF, the UN arm responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental assistance to children, says these disruptions will be critical as the conflict escalates.

“Medical facilities and hospitals desperately need to stretch their resources for aid delivery,” he told Euronews, “They are under so much strain, especially when it comes to helping women who are giving birth, who are having children.” There are kids in incubators, kids living with cancer, kids who need dialysis, these are just a few examples.”

Aid workers on the ground in Gaza say that, due to the conditions of the war, hundreds of thousands of people are forced to live together in extremely close quarters.

Existence in this way carries the risk of spreading disease, not least because sanitary conditions are very challenging, especially when it comes to toilet facilities and large-scale water resources.

Before the conflict began on 7 October, UNICEF was already working with thousands of children struggling with the pressures of living in an unstable place like the Gaza Strip.

“About half the child population, about 500,000, needed some form of mental health or psychosocial support,” explains Fricker, “they were experiencing regular increases in hostility.” “They were living day after day in extreme anxiety, afraid of what might happen.”

Clearly, many children in Gaza had already experienced significant trauma to their mental and physical health.

Fricker says the unprecedented increase means children are now completely “struggling to survive”.

In addition to the thousands of youth killed in the fighting, an estimated 300,000 children currently suffer from various forms of malnutrition.

As the days go by, officials are warning that this figure could rise rapidly, with waterborne diseases also likely to increase, with children becoming dehydrated after drinking contaminated or salty water – which often happens It’s the only liquid available — and those who aren’t are able to get the vaccines they desperately need to stay healthy.

Even before these suffering children are born, life is a struggle for them.

In Gaza, an estimated 50,000 pregnant women require maternal health services and approximately 5,500 babies are born each month.

20 year old Bayan is seven months pregnant. When UNICEF was contacted, she reported that, instead of the joyful anticipation that accompanies pregnancy, she is filled with extreme fear.

“In my darkest moments, I wonder how I will get to the hospital when the roads are damaged and transportation is negligible. And even if I somehow reach the hospital, will they be able to deliver my precious baby safely? “Hospitals are filled with the injured and the dead,” the statement says.

Even after these children are born, Fricker told Euronews, “there is no childhood for them”.

While UNICEF and other charities and aid workers on the ground are attempting to provide psychosocial support for these children and a safe place for them to grow up, it is an almost impossible task.

Many of them are taking shelter in schools where they should go. Fricker says that in relatively peaceful moments activists try to “give kids an hour of childhood so they can temporarily forget the horrors around them”.

“Of course, this is not enough,” he adds.

There have been countless reports of children self-harming – pulling hair out of their heads and scratching their skin until they bleed.

Many people have panic attacks and early symptoms of PTSD, fearful of what will happen to them and their families.

According to international law, governments are responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental assistance to children – something that is proving worryingly difficult in the Gaza conflict.

Asked about the future of these children living in hellish conditions, Fricker told Euronews: “Right now inside the Gaza Strip no child, no family, no parent can even think about a future . UNICEF workers on the ground talk about living not just day by day, but moment by moment.”

“The immediate needs of young people in Gaza are so dire that it is very difficult to even think about the next hour, the next day, let alone a year ahead. “We don’t know when the conflict will end, so for now, the priority for the international community is to try to rebuild some kind of childhood for these young people wherever possible.”

