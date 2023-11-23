“There is going to be a tremendous awakening in the market,” says the stock analyst.

The US stock market has seen a remarkable rally recently, with the broader S&P 500 index rising above 4,550 last week, reaching its highest point since the beginning of August.

S&P 500 6 month chart. Source: Google

This impressive climb has been fueled by a range of favorable macroeconomic factors, including low Treasury yields, declining inflation, and an overall economic slowdown in the United States following a recent rate hike – consistent with the Federal Reserve’s intentions. Is.

The resulting optimism among investors has intensified, leading to confidence that the Fed can avoid further rate hikes, with speculation of an accommodative stance for the coming year gaining momentum.

Yet, on Wall Street, the outlook for the current stock market rally remains divisive, with some predicting the S&P 500 will rise to 5,000 in 2024, while others expect a potential “rude awakening.”

Investors confident amid ‘soft landing’ story

Widely followed stock trader and analyst Puru Saxena published an X post on November 21 explaining how US stocks are rising despite unfavorable economic signals.

Specifically, Saxena said stocks are climbing on a “soft landing” narrative despite the Fed maintaining dovish policy, a significantly inverted yield curve and quantitative tightening (QT), among other things.

“Fed is tight, yield curve has inverted since Oct 22, bank credit is shrinking y-o-y, defaults are rising + QT continues… yet stocks are surging on “soft landing” narrative! , – Puru Saxena wrote in his post.

This, in turn, suggests that “the credit cycle is over” or “Mr. Market is about to get a rude awakening,” the popular trader said.

In economic terms “soft landing” refers to a situation where the central bank successfully plans a recession to prevent overheating without causing a recession.

In this context, Saxena is suggesting that despite various indicators pointing to economic tightening, investors are highly confident that the Fed’s measures will lead to a controlled and benign economic slowdown.

However, unless the current divergence signals a break from traditional economic cycles, the market may soon face a significant decline, he concluded.

