There is a threat of shortage of office space and real estate. yes, there is a shortage

According to predictions about the emptying of cities and the end of most white-collar work in towers, one-third of office real estate could be lost.

But the top tier of commercial buildings will face a shortage in the coming years, with construction of elite Class A properties heading to a new low.

Older trophy buildings are being sold at a discount, and some landlords facing loan refinancing at higher interest rates will struggle, but according to CoStar Group, leasing action in the prime property market remained the same over the 2015-2019 pre-Covid period. More than this year already.

There’s more pain coming in the office real estate market across the US, the need to refinance maturing debt and a wave of expiring leases, but there’s also something that at first glance might seem to send a counter-intuitive message. Top tier companies from real estate intelligence company CoStar Group: Prepare for a shortage of office space.

You read that right: With the commercial real estate market in American downtowns being described in devastating terms, CoStar sees a downturn on the horizon, a major caveat for top companies to keep in mind.

The more office real estate that disappears – one-third of office real estate will still be lost, according to an estimate recently given to CNBC by the CEO of major bondholder TCW Group – the more there will be for major players in the market. The competition will be the top tier of Class A commercial space. Add the fact that more companies are returning to an office reality closer to pre-pandemic expectations, and competition may become more intense than the weaker end of the market.

CoStar’s call about the upcoming office space shortage is based on current data on leasing and construction activity compared to recent market history. As office occupiers scrutinize their footprints more carefully, and leases executed before the pandemic approach expiring in the coming months, newly constructed buildings with an age of 0-3 years are proving to be winners . They have attracted more than 175 million square feet of net new occupancy since the beginning of 2020, an average of 12.7 million square feet per quarter. By comparison, the quarterly average from 2011-2019 for similar properties was 11.7 million square feet. From 2008-2010, during the Great Recession, the quarterly average was 13.6 million square feet.

“Modern, premium office space remains in demand, as it historically has been, even during tough economic times,” said Phil Mobley, national director of office analytics at CoStar Group.

Google’s mixed-use campus, scheduled to open in 2022 on New York’s Hudson River, includes two acres of rooftop and public gathering space.

And supply will not grow fast enough to support demand. Currently, 0-3 year old buildings comprise 2.4% of office inventory in the U.S. While this is in line with the 2015-2019 average, Mobley says construction has slowed dramatically. Less than 30 million square feet of ground is broken in 2023, the lowest year for construction work since 2011. Today, there is about 200 million square feet of office space in 0-3 year old buildings, but the figure will be less than 150. million by early 2026 and less than 100 million by mid-2027. At that time, it will represent only 1% of the inventory. Even after the Great Recession in 2013–2014, buildings 0–3 years old never represented less than 1.3% of the inventory.

“The type of space that tenants have historically sought most — even during recessions — will be in short supply,” Mobley said.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be more headlines about trophy buildings being sold at discounted prices. But those transactions also mean now is the time when renters are getting good deals. The number of new lease transactions on a quarterly basis is higher this year compared to the 2015-2019 period. Deals are smaller in square footage – which explains why vacancies have increased in the overall market – and expiring leases are also driving the uptick. Still, the deals are “highly concentrated” in the premium sector, Mobley said.

Meanwhile, landlords of prestigious, trophy buildings are offering sweeteners ranging from larger contributions to custom buildouts to a number of rent-free months. However, it is unclear how long this will last. As more top buildings are sold at lower prices, investors reduce the value of property holdings, and bonds deteriorate, new owners can work out their finances with attractive terms for tenants. But for building owners who will need to refinance in the near term, that game is ending. Case in point: A recent deal for the city of Los Angeles to occupy several floors in the iconic Gas Company Tower, a deal that would have included 11% of new quarterly leasing activity in the market, was rejected by bondholders.

Billionaire real estate investor Jeff Green explained his bet on new towers in West Palm Beach amid a correction coming to much commercial real estate in the next two years this way during a recent CNBC interview: “There will just be office markets. Buildings with no tenants, where brand new buildings will find tenants. … Some older buildings will have no tenants at all, and if there are no tenants for a long time, that paper [the bonds] Its value will be next to nothing.”

As measured by inventory levels today, the US housing market never recovered from the financial crash, a factor responsible for increasing home values ​​across the country. But Mobley says there’s a better analogy for the office space crash: the retail washout, which was overbuilt, and hasn’t overbuilt since e-commerce disrupted the sector. While Class B malls are still sitting empty, high-end “experiential” retail is not.

“It’s a parallel to the office,” Mobley said.

CoStar estimates that more than half of the leases executed before 2020 are still set to expire. “As companies face these renewal decisions, they are now focused on utilization,” he said. This implies a world in which tenants may need less space, but as they make the case for returning to pre-pandemic in-person collaboration in the world of work, competition for the best square footage in the market will increase. Has been.

For companies facing lease expirations, who believe in the notion of the office as a tool to help maximize workforce effectiveness and, as a result, want to be in premium locations – and 10-20 year old Some of the best opportunities are now — not in iconic buildings but in the newest properties, Mobley said.

