There is a new generation of entrepreneurs in Africa

Around the world, a powerful truth dominates our every step: the future belongs to the youth. It is an inevitable certainty that holds both promise and immense responsibility. But for Africa, it is even more poignant.

Africa is one of the world’s most populous continents and is growing rapidly. With more than 60 percent of the more than 1.3 billion people under the age of 25, tech-fueled disruption is thriving. Here, as innovation, resilience and a strong desire for a brighter tomorrow collide, a vibrant startup ecosystem is powering the continent’s economic growth, with accelerators and incubators playing a key role.

During 2022, a record 633 African tech startups raised a combined US$3.3 billion, according to Disrupt Africa’s African Tech Startup Funding Report. In the same year, more than 50 percent of funded African tech startups participated in some form of accelerator or incubation program before or as part of their ascent. This was a substantial increase from the previous year, when the number was less than 38 percent.

Even as the continent’s startup sector is feeling the pressure of the global capital crunch, these programs are equipping a new generation of entrepreneurs with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and turn groundbreaking ideas into tangible realities.

bright spark

According to researchers, there were 61 incubator and accelerator programs running across Africa in 2021. While programs like Y Combinator and Founder Institute have had a local presence for some time, newcomers are fueling the scene, creating smart collaborations with some of the world’s best. The largest multinational companies as well as domestic success stories.

It is clear that companies around the world are keenly eyeing the African opportunity.

“Microsoft believes that African startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have the potential to become the foundation for the African digital economy with relevant solutions to local social and economic challenges,” says Mame-Fatou Gueye of Microsoft Africa Transformation. Are in good condition.” Office SME Program Manager, when discussing the Fast Accelerator Program with Disrupt Africa in September.

“Our aim is to empower startups and underrepresented entrepreneurs to scale their businesses rapidly and sustainably and create new job opportunities using AI as a catalyst.” -Dave Ojika

The IT giant has partnered with Flapmax to “strengthen and expand Africa’s digital ecosystem”. Founded in 2018, Flapmax is in the second year of its Fast Accelerator programme, which consists of a two-week online bootcamp that will bring together over 60 tech companies from 35 countries in Africa. From this group, 12 carefully selected startups went to Silicon Valley, California to participate in a comprehensive five-week acceleration experience.

“At Flapmax, our mission is to create socially impactful solutions that harness the power of AI to transform multiple industries through long-term partnerships with startups, SMEs, and global enterprises,” Dave Ojika, founder and CEO of Flapmax, tells Disrupt Africa. Uses.”

“Collaborating with technology partners such as Microsoft and Intel, we are creating a unique blend of cutting-edge AI technologies, business development strategies and global growth opportunities for Africa and other emerging markets. Our aim is to empower startups and underrepresented entrepreneurs to scale their businesses rapidly and sustainably and create new job opportunities using AI as a catalyst.

african flavor

Adanian Labs is another newcomer to the scene, and is already making its mark. Founded in 2020 with the aim of bringing an “African perspective” to the region, it aims to create 300 “impact-driven, commercially viable” tech companies in Africa by 2025, specializing in blockchain and AI technologies.

“We understand that, in Africa, many startups don’t have access to most of the things that make a startup successful,” explains Kilian Mayua, Country Manager for Nigeria. ceo magazine, “Thus, we have come up with ways and strategies to do a lot with the little we have.”

“We understand that, in Africa, many startups don’t have access to most of the things that make a startup successful.” – Killian Mayua

The organization is also involved in the Power Learn Project, which is providing the continent’s youth with the skills and tools to drive positive change, with a goal of 1 million graduates by 2027. “The AI ​​market is going to explode,” Mayuya says. “If we miss this opportunity, it will be like missing the dot-com window.”

While Adanian now operates in six African markets, its recent strategic partnership with MTN-founded Ayoba is focused on promoting the growth of small businesses in Nigeria with scope for expansion into other countries.

The SME Accelerator aims to overcome key barriers faced by SMEs, such as limited access to capital, technology infrastructure, market access and mentorship, as well as promote innovation, competitiveness, growth and sustainable employment opportunities.

joint profit

This gives businesses access to their fast-growing audiences as well as the features of Ayoba’s all-in-one app – including messaging, hyperlocal content, gaming, music and ecommerce. This year, it surpassed 30 million monthly users, a figure that highlights its growing clout and makes it an ideal platform for growing entrepreneurs, according to Sheila Yabo, head of ecosystem development.

“We hope that when they complete that program, they will be building viable businesses,” she explains. Much of the risk has to be mitigated for these businesses to be able to succeed. For us, we see investing in entrepreneurs as the way forward, be it SMEs or startups. “The return on investment lies where we are building a healthy public pipeline for ourselves in the future.”

“You can’t copy what is done in the Western world and paste it into the African context.” -Sheila Yabo

Yabo describes his work at Ayoba as “corporate innovation”, bringing ideas to scale. She says, “It sounds weird to say corporate in a startup, but that’s the framework we’re using – looking at how we nurture and grow these early ideas or maturing businesses and make sure that They are well equipped.”

“I think what’s also happening now is that we are taking ownership of what technology and innovation means through an African lens, controlling the narrative and what technology means in Africa and to African people. Others are letting Africans run the business. You cannot copy what is done in the Western world and paste it into the African context.

“Africa, it is not a country. There are a lot of cultural nuances.”

start soon

For Futurize, a London-based entrepreneurship platform founded by Riya Singhala during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to focus on the early stages of the career and startup journey to deliver the greatest impact.

“Africa has the youngest population in the world. But even if they graduate with computer science degrees or in-demand degrees, they still cannot get jobs,” says Singhala. “So what’s the next solution? You need to innovate and you need to be able to start your own business, but how will you do that if no one trains you how to do it?

“Africa has the youngest population in the world. But even if they graduate with computer science degrees or in-demand degrees, they still can’t get jobs.” – Rhea Singhla

Futurize recently expanded its offering beyond its Field Africa entrepreneurship camps with the launch of FuturizeU, which partnered with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to provide healthcare solutions to the challenges of non-communicable diseases and access to healthcare. Is a partnership. Each year approximately 1,300 students from 18 universities in nine countries participate in the program.

“Working with the younger generation is a little different than working with people who may have a little more industry experience,” says Singhala.

But by working closely with universities, Futurize can provide the necessary support on a long-term basis. “Not only will they support us in these programs, giving us the talent and capabilities to access some of their resources, but we will also be involved in their ecosystem, helping them in their workshops or their entrepreneurship centers.”

With programs focusing on each stage of the entrepreneurship journey, this growing community of collaboration and innovation that is emerging across the continent is unlocking Africa’s untapped potential. By nurturing this spirit of innovation, these incubators and accelerators are ensuring that, if Africa’s youth is its future, great things are on the horizon.

Source: www.theceomagazine.com