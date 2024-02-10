There is a ban on Russian tourists in most of the countries of Europe, but this country is welcoming them with open heart.

One vacationer said, “I really want to go there because it’s probably the most closed place where you get the opportunity to do that.”

Advertisement

The first group of tourists allowed to enter North Korea since the start of the pandemic will soon arrive in the isolated country.

Although Russians are banned from entering most European countries for tourist purposes, due to the invasion of Ukraine, North Korea has made an exception.

Inna Mukhina, director general of the Vostok Intur agency, which runs the tour, says Russian tourists will visit the capital Pyongyang and then go skiing.

In October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he would recommend North Korea as a vacation destination for Russian tourists, many of whom now travel to Europe and the United States due to sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Struggling to do.

Is North Korea a popular vacation destination?

There are “a lot” of people who want to come on a tour to North Korea, Mukhina says, adding that the group is made up of people from all over Russia.

He also said that children from a Russian The school that aims to produce Olympic champions is part of the group.

Mukhina says that the reasons for Russians to visit North Korea vary, which suggests that some are interested in the opportunity to visit a closed country, while others are more interested in it. skiing And snowboarding.

“We love skiing,” Galina Polevshchikova told the AP at Vladivostok airport shortly before flying to Pyongyang. “I really want to go there because it’s probably the most closed place where you get the opportunity to do that,” she said.

The group is not a traditional tourist group, but rather “a test tour delegation” that could pave the way for other groups of Russian tourists.

What will tourists do on the trip?

According to a report by Russia’s state news agency Tass, the group will visit monuments in Pyongyang such as the Tower of Juche Idea, named after the North’s guiding philosophy of “Juche,” or self-reliance.

Tourists will then travel to the northern Masik Pass on the east coast, the most modern point in the country. ski resort situated at.

“With the (Monthly Pass), you will find yourself in a real paradise for winter sports lovers!” The website of the Vostok Intur agency echoed this. “Here you will find incredible slopes with different levels of difficulty that will meet the needs of both experienced skiers and beginners.”

How much does a skiing trip to North Korea cost?

According to Tass and the tour agency, the upcoming Russian tour package costs around €700 per person.

Why is North Korea opening its doors to Russian tourists?

North Korea is gradually easing pandemic-era restrictions and opening its international borders as part of efforts to revive its economy devastated by lockdowns and persistent US-led sanctions. In August, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers that North Korea’s economy is shrinking every year from 2020 to 2022, and its gross domestic product last year was 12% lower than in 2016.

Despite the border opening, the visit was still a surprise to observers in Asia, who had expected North Korea to be the first tourist destination post-pandemic. ChinaThe North’s largest diplomatic ally and economic pipeline.

Therefore, the visit underlines the deep cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang as follows meeting last september North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East.

The Kim-Putin summit deepened global suspicions that North Korea is supplying conventional weapons to Russia in exchange for high-tech Russian weapons technologies and other aid for the war in Ukraine.

Tass reported that the visit was organized under an agreement between the governor of the Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako, and North Korean officials.

Advertisement

Kozhemyako traveled to Pyongyang in December for talks on boosting economic ties as part of bilateral exchanges since the Kim-Putin summit. Ahead of the visit, he told Russian media he expected to discuss tourism, agriculture and trade cooperation.

relations are expanding between North Korea and Russia It comes as they are locked in separate confrontations with the United States and its allies – North Korea over its growing nuclear program, and Russia over its long war with Ukraine.

Source