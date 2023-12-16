There has been a rise in stock markets around the world in 2023. News, Sports, Jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a great year for stock markets around the world.

Wall Street’s rally has been front and center, with the US stock market the world’s largest and its clear leader in performance in recent years. The S&P 500 is on track to return more than 20% for the third time in the past five years, and its gangbuster performance has brought it back to within 2% of its record set in early 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Wednesday.

Even in Japan, which has been home to some of the world’s most depressed stocks for decades, the market rallied higher to touch its highest level shortly after the bubble burst in 1989.

In developed and emerging economies, stocks are headed into 2023 as inflation returns, even as wars rage in hotspots around the world. According to the International Monetary Fund, inflation globally is likely to decline from 8.7% this year to 6.9% in 2022.

It is expected that inflation will be even lower next year. That has investors feeling better about the path of interest rates, which have risen much higher around the world to get inflation under control. Such expectations are enough to offset the slowdown in global economic growth, which has declined from 3.5% last year to an estimated 3% this year, according to the IMF.

The clear exception this year for global stock markets has been China. The world’s second-largest economy’s recovery has faltered and concerns are growing about cracks in its property market. Hong Kong stocks have been particularly hard hit.

This year’s big gains could be in short supply for global markets, however: some potential future returns could be overstated, limiting gains from here.

For example, Europe’s economy has been in recession for some time, and many economists expect it to remain under pressure in 2024 due to all the interest rate increases that have already been made.

And while central banks around the world may be set to cut interest rates as early as the end of 2024, easing pressure on the economy and financial system, rates remain at their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis, according to researchers at the investment giant. It is unlikely to return to level. Pawn. This new normal for rates could also impact stock returns and make the market more volatile.

For the next decade, Vanguard says U.S. stocks could return 4.2% to 6.2% annually, well below their recent run. It is predicting strong potential returns from foreign stocks in both emerging and developed countries.

Source: www.sungazette.com