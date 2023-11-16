November 16, 2023
There has already been a huge market reversal


irina imago

The November rally is built on the recognition that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle ended in July, the inflation rate should fall to the Fed’s 2% target next year, and policy to normalize to the neutral level. The deduction will begin. First half of next year. These are all the ingredients needed for a soft landing, which suggests the bull market will continue in 2024. Therefore, investors are starting to switch from defense to offense in wealth accumulation mode. So far, the rally has clearly been led by the most bearish investors, who have built up extremely painful short positions. This is why low-quality and small company stocks have gained the highest percentage. Yet this does not diminish the significance of the rally, as every major market reversal begins with a rush to cover shorts by bears who have given up.

finviz

bloomberg

briefing.com

datatrack

bloomberg

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

November 16, 2023
Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

November 16, 2023
Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

November 16, 2023
Unity 6 will launch next year with AI-powered innovations and platform updates

Unity 6 will launch next year with AI-powered innovations and platform updates

November 16, 2023
Why Fred Swaniker is completely dependent on education

Why Fred Swaniker is completely dependent on education

November 16, 2023
Three experiments to help ease the shortage of senior care workers

Three experiments to help ease the shortage of senior care workers

November 16, 2023
Nigeria’s naira briefly hits record low on official market

Nigeria’s naira briefly hits record low on official market

November 16, 2023