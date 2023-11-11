There Could Be a Bull Market Here: 5 Reasons to Buy Realty Income Stock

shares of realty income (O -0.22%) has been under pressure since the Federal Reserve launched a series of rapid interest rate hikes into early 2022. With the stock now down about 30% from cyclical highs in the summer of 2022, long-term income investors should seriously consider this reliable dividend payer. Given the change in investor sentiment, the current share price may look like a bargain.

Here are five reasons to consider adding Realty Income to your dividend portfolio today.

1. It is a “Monthly Dividend Company”

Realty Income has increased its dividend payments annually for 29 consecutive years. That’s a pretty impressive streak, especially considering that dividend increases continued throughout the market’s dot-com crash, the Great Recession, and the coronavirus pandemic. Its payout growth may not have been fast (about 4.3% per year annually over that 29-year period), but it has clearly been steady.

In fact, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is so dedicated to dividends that it has trademarked the nickname “The Monthly Dividend Company.” This certainly reflects the unusual practice of distributing its payouts monthly, but it also shows how important management considers paying well to retain investors.

2. Its foundation is rock solid

REITs like Realty Income are specifically designed to deliver their income to investors through dividends. But a company’s business structure alone doesn’t ensure a secure income flow – many REITs have cut their payouts over the past 29 years. That’s why Realty Income’s investment-grade rated balance sheet should provide some solace to investors. It is financially strong, giving a margin of safety to dividend payments.

But an added benefit of that power is that when the REIT issues debt to buy more real estate it should have access to attractive interest rates. This is a double victory.

3. It’s a big player in net lease REITs

Apart from being financially strong, Realty Income is also a giant in its industry. In the net lease sector of REITs (net leases require tenants to pay most of the property-level operating expenses), it is more than three times larger than its next closest competitor in terms of market capitalization.

This should give Realty Income the ability to tap equity markets more easily than its competitors. It also means that REITs can make larger deals than their smaller competitors, giving them a potential edge in investment opportunities.

The drawback here is that being bigger means that more investment is required to achieve meaningful growth. But the benefits of scale it achieves should probably interest conservative income investors.

4. It’s moving the industry forward

As mentioned, an important consequence of being so big is that Realty Income can do larger property deals. But it also positions the company to act as an industry consolidator. In 2021, it purchased VEREIT. And recently, it has agreed to acquire Spirit Realty, There’s no way to know whether Realty Income will keep buying up smaller competitors, but if the price is right, there’s no particular reason to think it won’t be able to do so. And every time it gets bigger through acquisitions, the next roll-up attempt becomes easier.

5. It’s reaching new places

However, buying up competitors isn’t the only way Realty Income is growing. It is also venturing into new geographies, sectors and investment categories. Its first step on that front was to buy net lease properties in Europe, where the net lease approach is still fairly new, and this REIT offers material growth potential.

Then it bought a casino in Boston – such properties are an entirely new asset class for REITs. This was followed by another casino investment in Las Vegas. The Vegas deal involved purchasing preferred shares, which had bond-like characteristics, making the deal partly a financing transaction. This was something that Realty Income had not done before.

There are obviously nuances to each of the above efforts, but the bigger story is that Realty Income is adding new levers to facilitate long-term growth. This bodes well for the future of this giant REIT.

When the market changes, realty income is sure to shine

Wall Street is a volatile place, and investor sentiment is clearly against Realty Income today. But that negative outlook has pushed the REIT’s dividend yield up to nearly 6%, its highest level in the last decade. Given the many positives this investment provides dividend investors, it’s probably worth your time to dive deeper before market sentiments about REITs turn positive again. When that happens, Realty Income stock could go up quickly and dramatically.

Source: www.fool.com