There are still some signs of strength in the stock market selling

Stocks had one of their worst days of 2024 on Tuesday as a hotter-than-expected inflation report spooked investors.

But with stocks at record highs, many Wall Street strategists said there were signs of resiliency A day where the Dow (^DJI) fell more than 500 points and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell nearly 1.4%. And perhaps Tuesday’s decline was only a matter of time given the record highs the market has recently seen.

Baird market strategist Michael Antonelli told Yahoo Finance that the market had basically tracked “straight up since January,” and some type of decline from those levels is normal.

“Frankly, it’s not surprising to me at all,” Antonelli said. “I think the magnitude of today’s move was eye-opening. It shows people were ready to sell.”

But, importantly, investors were willing to buy even on dips, and the inflation surprise didn’t send stocks falling too much. The S&P 500 avoided a 2% daily decline not seen since February 2023. The Russell 2000 (^RUT) did not fall below its 50-day moving average, a key technical factor that shows market resilience, according to Jay Woods, chief global strategist at CMT.

The market activity is in line with what Tom Lee, Fundstrat’s head of research, told clients after Tuesday’s selloff. Lee said it is “still too early” to call the market peak for the first quarter of 2024. He said Tuesday’s market decline “feels more like profit taking as prices are rising again”. [the] Last 4 days.”

Notably, a Fed official downplayed Tuesday’s inflation reading, and emphasized that a print does not change the underlying trend seen in the inflation data.

“When you get a one-month CPI that’s higher than you expected, don’t get excited,” Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee said during a question-and-answer session hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. “It is absolutely clear that inflation is coming down.”

Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research, said the inflation print was more likely to shake the market’s outlook than the Fed’s stance. This was seen through significant changes in bets on when the Fed would cut interest rates.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in a 37% chance that the Fed will cut rates by the May meeting, down from the 100% chance seen a month ago. The total number of cuts seen by investors has also increased this year. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows investors are now expecting about four rate cuts this year, down from the peak of six cuts seen amid soft landing euphoria after the December Fed meeting.

“The underlying story has not changed, and I would be reluctant to call a cut in May,” Dutta wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday. “There may be scope for some follow-through on inflation, but after a month or two, it is difficult to see why the soft-landing market dynamics do not reassert themselves.”

Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner agreed with Dutta that the market story had not completely changed on Tuesday. Although concerns remain about inflation, earnings have been better than expected and growth in the economy remains resilient.

That gives investors a key reminder from Tuesday’s selloff: The path to lower interest rates and, potentially, an eventual soft landing will remain bumpy. Some volatility should be expected in the stock market.

“After very sustained strength, the market is experiencing a modest decline,” Lerner wrote in a note to clients Tuesday night. “Volatility is likely to continue to rise due to a strong economy, inflation and tensions between Fed policy [in the market],

