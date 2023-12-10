There are several reasons to feel uneasy about SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES)'s return on capital.

What early trends should we look at to identify a stock whose value can increase manifold in the long term? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. However, after investigation SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES), we do not think this current trend fits into the framework of a multi-bagger.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company generates from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SKP Resources Bhd, the formula is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM119m ÷ (RM1.5b – RM557m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, SKP Resources Bhd’s ROCE is 13%. This is a fairly standard return and is in line with the industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for SKP Resources BHD

ROCE

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SKP Resources Bhd compares to its past returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for SKP Resources Bhd.

What can we tell from SKP Resources BHD’s ROCE trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend in SKP Resources Bhd, we didn’t get much confidence. Over the past five years, returns on capital have declined to 13% from 18% five years ago. And given that higher capital infusion has led to a decline in revenues, we have to be cautious. This may mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being invested into enterprises, it is actually producing lower returns – “less bang for their buck”.

main solution

From the above analysis, we find it worrying that returns on capital and sales have declined for SKP Resources Bhd, meanwhile the business is deploying more capital than five years ago. Despite concerning underlying trends, the stock is actually up 6.5% over the past five years, so it may be that investors are hoping for a reversal of trends. Despite this, we don’t like these trends and if they continue, we think you may find better investments elsewhere.

Another thing to note, we’ve identified 2 warning signs with SKP Resources Bhd and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While SKP Resources Bhd may not currently be earning the highest returns, we have compiled a list of companies that currently earn over 25% return on equity. check it out Free List here.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source