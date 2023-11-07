There are over 157,000 Bitcoin transactions waiting for confirmation, this is the issue. bitcoinist.com

The Bitcoin blockchain has hit a strange glitch, leaving thousands of transactions pending approval. This is evidence of the network congestion that has plagued the blockchain this past week. So what could be causing this backlog?

Bitcoin inscriptions rear their heads again

Earlier in 2023, the Bitcoin network was on fire when its own version of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called Inscriptions became the highlight of the day. The popularity of these tokens grew rapidly, causing the network to be taken over in no time and transaction fees increasing.

However, over the past few months, the Bitcoin minting craze has completely died down and miners have been able to return to business as usual. That is, till 4-5 November when interest in the inscriptions will start increasing again.

On November 4, Bitcoin inscriptions saw their second-highest daily volume, when more than 433,000 inscriptions were made on the blockchain. This was the second time after September 15, when 440,760 inscriptions were made on the network.

Source: Dune Analytics

As was the case in September, the surge in issuance led to an increase in BTC transaction fees and resulted in a massive backlog. According to data from YCharts, the average fee has risen to more than $5.9, one of the highest levels for 2023, and has not yet returned back down.

According to the official There has also been activity from other projects such as Doge, Inci and Rab. But the first four account for the largest share of transactions.

More than 157,000 transactions remained unconfirmed

Due to the surge in Bitcoin staking and high transaction fees, thousands of users have seen their BTC stuck on the blockchain waiting for confirmation. According to the Archive Today website, a total of 157,101 BTC transactions are currently unconfirmed on the blockchain.

Mainly, these are non-priority transactions while higher priority transactions are being processed at an average fee of $3.38, according to the website. Given such a large backlog, it may take a few days for miners to completely clear these unconfirmed transactions.

Bitcoin inscriptions have also declined, with around 72,000 daily inscriptions as of Tuesday, November 7, which suggests that space is being freed up to clear the backlog. If Inscription figures continue to decline, miners will clear the backlog faster. However, if another surge in inscriptions is recorded, it could further increase the already insurmountable backlog.

BTC bulls remain above $34,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

