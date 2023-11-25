There are no real REI Black Friday deals except the stacked clearance section

The gorpcore gods at REI’s Seattle headquarters make it clear every year that they will not be participating in any REI Black Friday deals, instead urging people to spend the day outside touching the grass (a sentiment to which Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard clearly echoes). agree with). But you’re here obviously because you Googled the words “REI Black Friday deals” or because you’re just mindlessly scrolling. gq website, it is clear that you are actually No Enjoying the outdoors (and if you are…my boy, please turn off your phone). So, to help you spot this year’s best Black Friday sales, we’ve dug our way through the massive REI clearance section to unearth some real gems on hiking apparel and camping equipment .

There, we’ve found up to 40% and 50% off iconic outdoor gear from beloved brands like The North Face, Columbia, and Patagonia. Yep, there’s a whole load of Patagonia gear in the mix. Or, at least, it Was-As soon as we post something from Patagonia, our dear readers make sure it sells out fast. And as the sun sets on Black Friday, we’ve got some more REI deals on Black Diamond camping equipment, Columbia hiking boots and apparel, as well as a stylish version of the classic Base Camp duffel. So when you take a break from the pecan pie and turkey leftovers (breakfast, lunch, and dinner of champions), take some time and do some shopping.

Are you looking for more Black Friday sales? is here Best deal we’ve got so far. And don’t forget to subscribe GQ Recommendation Newsletter To stay connected with our picks for the duration of the holiday season.

The best REI Black Friday deals at a glance

More Black Friday sales + guides from GQ

Clothing: Best Black Friday Clothing Deals | The Best of the J.Crew Black Friday Sale The Best of SSENSE Black Friday Sale | Best Nike Black Friday Deals | Best Todd Snyder Black Friday Deals | Best Black Friday Shoe Deals | Best Madewell Black Friday Deals | Best Nike Black Friday Deals | BEST PATAGONIA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS | The Best Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday Deals

Tech: Best Black Friday Tech Deals | Best Apple Black Friday deals Best Sonos Black Friday deals | black friday nintendo switch sale

Grooming: The Best Aesop Black Friday Deals | The Best Black Friday Deals on Crest White Strips

Home: Best Black Friday Mattress Deals | Best Black Friday Luggage Deals | Best Black Friday Furniture Deals

Fitness: Best Black Friday Fitness Deals | Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals | Best Therabody Black Friday Deals

Big Box Stores: The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals | The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale | Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

Source: www.gq.com