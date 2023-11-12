One thing we can say about analysts Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – They are not optimistic, they have made a large negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts fell, suggesting analysts have a bigger impact on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Theravance Biopharma’s four analysts is for revenues of US$71m in 2024, which represents a huge 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are projected to decline significantly, falling by 50% to US$0.61 per share. Yet before the latest estimates, analysts were forecasting revenues of US$80 million and losses of US$0.40 per share in 2024. Ergo, there has been a marked change in sentiment, with analysts significantly cutting next year’s revenue estimates. While at the same time their loss per share estimate is also increasing.

See our latest analysis for Theravance Biopharma

earnings-and-revenue-growth

There was no major change to the US$14.50 consensus price target, indicating that despite the forecast lower earnings per share, the business is performing roughly in line with expectations.

Now looking at the bigger picture, one way to understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we saw that Theravance Biopharma’s growth rate is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues projected to show 23% growth on an annual basis by the end of 2024. This is well above the historical decline of 4.8% per year over the past five years. Compare this to analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (overall) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.3% annually. So it looks like Theravance BioPharma is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

Bottom-line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus has increased its forecast losses next year, which suggests that all may not be well at Theravance Biopharma. Unfortunately, analysts have also lowered their revenue estimates, although our data indicates that revenues are expected to outperform the broader market. The lack of a price target change in light of the downgrade is surprising, but, with serious downside expected next year, we wouldn’t be surprised if investors were a little wary of Theravance Biopharma.

That said, the long-term trajectory of a company’s earnings is much more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Theravance BioPharma out to 2025, and you can see them for free on our platform here.

Of course, looking at the company management invest large sums It can be just as useful to know whether analysts are lowering their estimates for a stock. So maybe you also want to search this Free List of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source