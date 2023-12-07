Therapist shares game-changing brain hack to calm down faster during a fight

Staying calm during conflict can be a difficult task, which can range from mildly irritating to extremely distressing. How can one remain dignified during a fight when all we want to do is smash the nearest object to pieces?

Therapist and author Ellie Hardwood offers a creative way to stay calm in the face of burnout: a brain hack she calls “slides and stairs.”

Slide and Stairs Techniques to Stay Calm During a Fight

When you find yourself in the middle of a conflict with someone you care about, hardwood suggests that you imagine for a moment that you are facing two possible ways out of the conflict. : a slide or stairs.

The slide represents reflex defensiveness.

At first, taking a slide may seem logical. This is the fastest and easiest way out of conflict.

But if we were to slide, explains Hardwood, “we’d be getting ourselves into a huge pile of [trouble],

In this scenario, the slide represents the defensive part of your brain that strives to be right. This may lead you to use harsh words and actions. As you can imagine, doing this will usually make things worse.

According to Ellie Lisita at the Gottman Institute, defensiveness is “self-protection in the form of righteous indignation or an innocent victim attempting to escape a perceived attack.”

By saying things like, “I only did it because you didn’t give me a choice,” you may be attempting to avoid accountability, but it usually only results in making your loved one feel unheard and disappointed. Makes you feel.

“The debate can then turn into feelings of contempt,” says Lisita.

The stairs represent a conscious choice to move the conversation forward.

Unlike climbing a slide, climbing the stairs requires a lot more muscle, but by going one step at a time, they lead you up to a beautiful view, says Harwood.

She explains, “You climb the stairs by saying one kind, generous, or curious thing at a time. Each step you take is a different offering of connection with the other person.”

The goal is not to sidestep conflict, but to lift yourself and your loved one out of the current fights and into a better place.

If you decide to take the high road, you may struggle to move forward from there, and I understand, this is easier said than done.

But as Harwood says, being kind, generous and curious is a good start.

“Kindness is more than just niceties,” says psychotherapist Sana Haider, “it involves conscious behavior.”

Listen without criticism and practice kindness by expressing appreciation, as well as communicating honestly with your loved one. Continue to express yourself in a respectful tone and remind yourself daily to think positive thoughts about your loved one.

According to Haider, our brain is wired to realize how we think constantly. Therefore, when we constantly think positive thoughts about our loved ones, it becomes easier for us to cope with them during conflict.

If that’s not convincing, Aloe Health says kindness has positive effects on physical and emotional well-being, reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. Kindness increases our communication, intimacy, and overall relationship satisfaction.

When you become authentically curious about yourself and your partner, you can more effectively listen to and understand each other.

“When you’re curious, you have a real desire to understand, which may go beyond your preconceptions,” says Dr. Richards, Ph.D., director of the Environmental Dispute Resolution Program at the Wallace Stegner Center at the University of Utah. Danya Rumor says.

Rumor says, “Only when we are in a state of calm and ready to accept the opportunity for conflict can we activate our curiosity.”

To be generous during conflict is to imagine the best in your loved one.

Dr. Stephen J., assistant professor of education at USC. “It’s easy to interpret someone’s disagreement with you as a personal attack or someone’s tone as offensive,” Aguilar writes. “Doing so lacks generosity and has no impact on the relationship.”

Acknowledging that there was a misunderstanding or difference in perspective can bring clarity to the conflict, which is needed to calm things down.

By climbing the stairs, you are committing yourself to addressing the conflict and improving your relationship, leading you to a state of satisfaction and happiness.

And let’s face it, taking the stairs to resolution is, as Harwood points out, a much better option than “throwing up.” [something] “Somebody you might want to hug later.”

Marylisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.

