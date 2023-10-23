CHIBA, Japan, October 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

– Japan’s first event to walk with giant art on the beach –

To mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of Chiba Prefecture this year, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will hold an exhibition of world-renowned Dutch artist Theo Janssen as a cultural event from October 27, 2023 to January 21, 2024. Exchange project with the Netherlands. Chiba Prefecture has a long history of exchanges with the Netherlands as Dutch studies were encouraged in an area within the prefecture.

Image 1: Animaris Ploudens Vela 2013 (c) Theo Jansen

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202310100812/_prw_PI1fl_6522821n.jpg

Image 2: Animaris Ordis 2006 (c) Theo Jansen

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202310100812/_prw_PI2fl_AnPbg4tt.png

Theo Jansson (born 1948) has been called the “modern-day Leonardo da Vinci” as an artist, inventor, and scientist. His major work is the so-called “Strandbeest” (Dutch for ‘beach life forms’), created by gluing together off-the-shelf materials such as plastic tubes and adhesive tape based on physics calculations. Strandbeests feed on air to come to life and walk on sandy beaches.

The exhibition will showcase more than 10 works, including a giant Strandbeest measuring more than 10 meters in length, together with Jensen’s hand-drawn sketches and the tools and other objects used in their production. There will be a daily event where a Strandbeest will walk through the museum.

Additionally, there will be an event on December 3 (Sunday), 2023 in which anyone can participate in walking the Strandbeest on the beach – the first event of its kind in Japan. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the massive art work moving before their eyes as if it were a living creature against the backdrop of the ocean.

Overview

– Location: Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art

– Address: 1-10-1 Chuoco, Chuo-ku, Chiba City

– Exhibition period: October 27 (Friday), 2023 – January 21 (Sunday), 2024

– Closed: Every Monday, year-end/New Year holidays (December 28, 2023 – January 4, 2024), and January 9 (Tuesday), 2024

– Opening hours: 9:00-16:30 (last entry at 16:00)

– Entrance fee: Adults 1,000 yen, high school and university students 500 yen (free for seniors over 65 and junior high school students or younger)

– Website: http://www2.chiba-muse.or.jp/www/ART/contents/1520270199902/index.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/theo-jansen-exhibition-to-be-shield-at-chiba-prefectural-museum-of-art-301963930.html

Source Chiba Prefectural Government

Source