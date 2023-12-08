The Youth Business Marketplace aims to empower Lawrence entrepreneurs ages 5 to 17

Share this post or save for later

Alia Lyon had a knack for entrepreneurship since she was about 8 years old.

Aliya, now 14, remembers setting up Makers Markets with her friends in Lawrence’s parks. They’ll each create products or services — Alia’s handmade jewelry or homemade cookies — and then invite family and friends to shop at their stand. More kids wanted to get involved, so Alia focused on creating an inclusive space.

“I really wanted it to be a big thing where anyone could do it — not just my friends but anyone,” Alia said.

Last year, Aaliyah and her mother, Lydia Lyon, decided to organize the first Lawrence Youth Makers Market. By joining the national network of the Acton Children’s Business Fair, they received startup tools and were able to create and run a website. The second annual market is scheduled for this weekend.

Participants aged 5 to 17 create and develop a brand, a product or service, and a marketing strategy. During the application process, they set their prices and note business goals. Then in the one-day market, they open their shops for customers.

Although they may get help from their parents or adult mentors, young business owners take charge of interacting with customers and selling their work. They are encouraged to remain as independent as possible, Alia said.

Wren Herbert, of Wren Crafts, sells his artwork during the 2022 Youth Makers Market. (contributed photo)

This year the market will feature 40 booths where business owners will sell jewelry, slime, fidget toys, beauty products, woodworking, ceramics, Christmas ornaments and more. Community members are encouraged to participate and explore a variety of creations.

Most participants live in Lawrence, but some are from surrounding areas, such as Baldwin City and Kansas City. The mother-daughter duo hope to continue growing the annual event, garnering more commercial sponsors and eventually offering cost-free access for vendors.

Lydia said she hopes the Lawrence Youth Makers Market will show the youth of the community not only what is possible for their future, but also what they can achieve now.

“This is an opportunity for kids to experiment with being entrepreneurs,” Lydia said. “One of my goals in general is to give kids the opportunity to find that sweet spot where their passions and their skills come together and to enable them to experiment with seeing a fulfilling life doing something they love. “

Lawrence Makers Market on Sunday, December 10th from 12pm to 3pm at the Community Hall, 115 W. Set for 11th St., Lawrence.

Cash is the preferred method of payment, but buyers can also use credit cards to purchase cash-value tokens.

Lydia said that as of Thursday evening, four spots were still available for young business owners interested in participating. There is a $5 registration fee per applicant.

To apply for an open position or learn more, visit the fair’s website, childrensbusinessfair.org/3186. Stay updated on the market’s Facebook page, Lawrence Youth Makers Market, and Instagram page, @lawrenceyouthmakersmarket.

Maya Hodison (she/her), Equity Reporter, can be reached at mhodison(at)lawrencectimes(dot)com. Read more of his work for The Times here. View her staff bio here.

