The yield of this stock is 11.32% and it sells at less than book price

Highwoods Properties has been named as a Top 10 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), according to the Dividend Channel in its most recent publication “Dividend Rank” Report. The report said that among REITs, HIW shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent HIW share price of $17.66 represents a price-to-book ratio of 0.8 and an annual dividend yield of 11.32% – by comparison, the average stock in Dividend Channel’s coverage universe yields 4.4% and is valued at a price-to-book ratio of 0.8. Trades at se-price. -Book ratio 2.3. The report also cites Highwoods Properties’ strong quarterly dividend history and favorable long-term multi-year growth rate among key fundamental data points.

The report said,Dividend investors who approach investing from a value perspective are generally most interested in researching the strongest, most profitable companies, which are also trading at attractive valuations. That’s what we aim to find, using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based on our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to produce a list of the top most ‘interesting’ stocks. , which serves as a source of ideas for investors. Worth further research.,

REITs hold a special place in the hearts of dividend investors, as they have to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends every year. While this can make for a higher dividend yield, it also introduces some volatility and uncertainty into the level of payouts from year to year – when a REIT turns in large profits, larger dividend payouts are common, while smaller There are no payouts or even dividends at times. Of loss.

The current annual dividend paid by Highwoods Properties is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and the upcoming end date of its most recent dividend is 11/17/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HIW, with the key importance points reported. Indeed, studying a company’s past dividend history can be a good help in deciding whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.