The yield hunt is finally back for buyers in emerging markets

(Bloomberg) — On Wall Street, analysts and investors celebrated 2023 as the year of emerging markets, but they were shocked by a steady rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Now, as the Federal Reserve prepares to end its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in a generation, they are at it again.

The enthusiasm is already spreading into developing country assets, driving a 7.9% rise in stocks and a 6.7% rise in sovereign bonds in November. Investors are also pouring cash into the world’s largest exchange-traded fund tracking emerging debt — a sign that mom-and-pop retail traders and sophisticated risk takers alike are once again turning to the risky asset class. Adopting.

“I am fundamentally very positive,” said Pramol Dhawan, head of emerging markets debt at Pacific Investment Management Co. “EM is an under-owned asset class, but when you look under the hood and you dig a little deeper, it is an asset class that you should make your own.”

Pimco a year ago was among a large group of asset managers on Wall Street who expected the asset class to outperform in 2023 as major central banks backed off and China’s economy reopened.

But at times, as Beijing struggled to boost growth, the bulls turned a blind eye and US 10-year yields briefly rose above 5% thanks to resilient economic data and a still-hawkish Fed. Emerging assets have changed dramatically in 2023.

“We came into 2023 thinking it was going to be a year of fixed income, and it’s clearly not what we expected,” said Gorky Urquieta, co-head of the emerging markets debt team at Neuberger Berman. “But it looks like 2024 will happen.”

Now, as the new year approaches, Wall Street is renewing its optimistic chorus. Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are calling for double-digit returns for developing country sovereign dollar bonds due in 2024. Pimco, whose emerging market local currency and bond fund has outperformed 95% of its peers over the past year, still favors domestic debt.

But even if the stars align on a bullish note, some investors are not convinced that emerging markets will rally from current levels.

Uncertainty remains over China’s growth outlook – even as President Xi Jinping attempts to send a pro-business message ahead of a decision on the country’s 2024 growth target at the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference.

Volatility in the US Treasury market over the past two months has also created some doubt as traders try to guess the Fed’s path forward. Although traders are considering the possibility of an interest rate cut in 2024, Chairman Jerome Powell has maintained a more cautious stance.

“Investors should exercise caution,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defense ETFs. Since US rates are still far from stable, the next few months will prove crucial as the Fed tightens its policy stance, he said. “We’ll have to see how this narrative plays out.”

According to Brad Gibson, co-head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at AllianceBernstein in Melbourne, it comes down to math. At a time when an investor can collect a yield of about 5% from owning a US two-year bond, the question “Why would you buy Indonesia?” Why would you buy anything else?”

bright spots

However, bulls say there is money to be made in emerging markets – as long as they play it right.

Neuberger Berman’s Urquieta said he favors high-yield bonds where markets are overly pessimistic on the risk of default and restructuring. He has long been saddled with Argentina’s debt, and props up the value in BB-rated sovereign notes.

The high-yield segment is also luring Claudia Caliche, head of emerging markets debt at M&G Investments in London. He said the opportunity is worth the risks associated with exposure in El Salvador, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Ukraine.

“You start putting a lot of those names together, and suddenly, it gives you an opportunity set,” Calich said. “High-yield names are subject to special events, which could provide upside surprises – such as the elections in Turkey, Ecuador and Argentina and the recent lifting of sanctions on secondary market trading in Venezuela.”

Calich holds the notes of Venezuela and its state-owned oil company PDVSA, Ukraine and Ecuador. It also has a slightly higher weight in Argentinian notes.

Morgan Stanley strategists favor dollar-denominated high-yield government bonds of eight countries from Colombia to Egypt next year, as well as corporate debt from Mexican oil company Petroleos Mexicanos. Goldman Sachs pointed to BB-rated credit and said Pakistan and Ecuador offer value among riskier sovereign borrowers.

In addition to remaining bullish on local-currency debt, Pimco has an eye on near-term trends that favor assets in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Mexico.

“The near-term trends are very supportive for emerging markets,” said Pimco’s Dhawan. “We are moving fast. In fact, it’s even more bullish now that we’re at an inflection point where rates are coming down and continuing to support risk assets, he said.

what to watch

Brazil may see a slight decline in third quarter GDP figures. In Argentina, markets will continue to keep an eye on any new announcements from President-elect Javier Meili ahead of his inauguration on December 10.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to adopt an accommodative stance, keeping the repo rate at 6.50% for the fifth consecutive review in its December meeting, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Elsewhere in Asia, CPI reports will come from South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand

Data from Turkey will likely show that its inflation problem is getting worse, and price rises are likely to peak in the second quarter of next year

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Michael McKenzie, Srinivasan Sivabalan and Aline Oyamada.

