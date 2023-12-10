The year's most powerful meteor shower peaks: When to see the Geminids at their best

A composite of the 2017 Geminid meteor shower from the peak night of December 13, with the radiant , [+] In Gemini, at the top. (Photo Credit: Alan Dyer/VW Pix/UIG via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Geminid meteor shower – the best of the year – is at its peak and if you’re lucky you may see up to 150 “shooting stars” per hour in the night sky.

The only meteor showers produced by asteroids rather than comets, the Geminids are not only the most numerous but also the most colorful, with white, yellow, and even green “shooting stars” possible.

Here’s when, where and how to see the 2023 Geminid meteor shower:

geminids 2023: When to see ‘Shooting Stars’

The Geminid meteor shower is worth seeing on its peak night – the night of Wednesday, December 13 to Thursday, December 14 – but you don’t need to stay up especially late. In fact, according to the American Meteor Society, the Geminids should be in the night sky by 22:00 on December 13.

geminids 2023: Where to watch ‘Shooting Stars’

Although meteor showers are the result of dust and debris left in the inner Solar System by comets (and, in this case, asteroids), they are caused by streams of material orbiting the Sun. The stream in question is in the direction for the Geminids – but is otherwise unrelated to the Gemini constellation.

Since that constellation will be above the horizon by 22:00, so too will its “shooting stars”. It makes sense to look vaguely in the direction of Gemini – southeast – but you don’t need to be specific about it. After all, “shooting stars” can appear anywhere in the night sky.

The Geminid meteors can be seen shining anywhere in the late night sky. But if you follow the path shown by them , [+] Far back, they all seem to diverge from a single point in Gemini. sky and telescope diagram sky and telescope

Geminids 2023: How to see ‘shooting stars’

Here are some meteor shower viewing tips from NASA:

Stay away from urban light pollution as much as possible.

Find a location with a clear, unobstructed view of the night sky.

Dress warmly—it can be very cold.

Be patient and keep watching for at least half an hour, preferably on a comfortable chair or ground pad.

Do not use a telescope or binoculars – they will greatly reduce your chances of seeing “shooting stars.”

Avoid looking at your cellphone or any other white light – it will destroy your night vision. Use red light only.

Geminids 2024: when is the next one?

The next peak of the Geminid meteor shower will occur on December 13-14, 2024.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.