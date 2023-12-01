The Year in AI: ChatGPT valued at $86 billion on birthday; Google keeps going

Photo by Nicolas Economo Nurfoto via Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Chatgpt!

It’s been years since this clever chatbot went viral and stole people’s hearts South Park And that marked the beginning of an investment boom not seen since the birth of the iPhone.

Now enabled with voice, users can talk with it and even ask it to create customized GPTs that can be sold on the GPT Store, which was expected to launch this month.

That is, until OpenAI’s nonprofit board surprisingly fired its CEO Sam Altman the weekend before Thanksgiving, followed by two interim CEOs, including Chief Technology Officer Mira Mulati and Twitch co-founder Emmett Shearer. The company was sacked before more than 700 of its 770 employees threatened to walk out. And join Altman at Microsoft. Former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers replaced the women on the board and reinstated Altman. Microsoft then rejoined the board as an observer, filling the void left by Reid Hoffman’s departure in March, and now Thrive Capital’s $86 billion tender offer for employee shares Looks like it’s starting again.

despite inheritanceThe level of drama that kept Silicon Valley glued to Including 92% of its tools have been used. Recent developer day. It also has a strong partner program that includes integrations with brands like Snapchat and Expedia.

As it stands, the main players in the chat space that are getting a lot of publicity today include:

Additionally, Elon Musk has released Grok, a sarcastic chatbot trained on X/Twitter data, available to verified X customers at grok.x.ai, and Amazon has Q, an enterprise chatbot. Which is available at aws.amazon.com/ for $20 per month. Why. Meta is beta-testing its generative AI tools on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in the US.

For image creation, OpenAI’s DALL-E and MidJourney are no longer free, but Runway has a free trial at runwayml.com/ai-magic-tools/text-to-image and is powering Canva’s video creation tools Is.

the road ahead

waymo ride martin paris

As exciting as it’s been for generic AI this year, autonomous vehicles almost took off when Cruise, amid several headline-grabbing accidents, stopped by San Francisco to pilot robotaxis with pet names like “Popsicle” and “Goldie.” Lost my license.

The same weekend that OpenAI descended into chaos, Cruise’s visionary founders and Y Combinator alumni, Kyle Vogt and Dan Kahn, stepped down after reviewing the entire fleet, handing the reins of their high-flying startup to parent company General Motors . , which includes the Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston and Miami markets. Given Vogt’s grand ambitions for the company that he shared at the Dreamforce and Disrupt conference in San Francisco just a few weeks earlier, this was a devastating blow.

But luckily, Vogt and Kahn’s dream of autonomous driving is alive and well with Google’s Waymo, still operating in San Francisco and Phoenix, and coming soon to Los Angeles and Austin. And the ride-hailing experience is so compelling that Uber has partnered with Waymo to test rides and delivery on its platform in Phoenix.

I took my first Waymo ride in San Francisco this week and was impressed by the smooth ride in the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace robotaxi.

Although the app didn’t offer door-to-door service for my route, it seemed to offer safe boarding options, both in and out of traffic, to which the app guided me. In the dark, I could see its light-projected “Waymo” welcome mat, and as soon as I opened the door, the car greeted me by name and I immediately felt at home. While it waited for me to bend, it immediately gave direction. Then I pushed “Start Ride” and she was on her way, carefully weaving through traffic.

I kept filming it quietly for a while, amazed at how diligently it was driving. Then I got a great mix on the rear display and went back to enjoying the ride, appreciating how safe it felt not having to deal with a human driver. The entire experience cost about $20 and I can’t wait to do it again.

I started thinking about all the incredible applications such technology could have — like ordering a Waymo to charge an electric car or providing backup power for a home during an outage. It definitely feels like we’re at the beginning of something big.

With flying taxis like Joby and Volocopter, it’s been a great year for AI and I look forward to seeing all the other advancements at CES 2024.