The worst show on TV gets another chance at redemption before it’s gone forever

Here we go again. Credit: AMC

Updated 10/22/23. See update below.

The worst show on TV returns for its final six episodes, the first of which debuts this Sunday on AMC.

I’m, of course, talking about fear the walking dead, Which somehow gets worse with every season. You think it’s reached an all-time low and then they surprise you once again.

Season 7 was pretty terrible, with its nuclear wasteland Texas and Strand as a tinpot dictator occupying a single office building that everyone wanted, and yet somehow the first half of Season 8 managed to top it .

The only silver lining – and the only reason 8B might be better – is that Morgan ultimately left the show at the end of the first six episodes. The latter half of Season 8 will feature most of the original cast. Kim Dickens is back and she, along with Colman Domingo and Ruben Blades, are the remaining OGs from Season 1.

Sadly, we also have Dwight and Sherry, who tragically lost their child in one of the most ridiculous subplots of Season 8, and then separated. They were always a terrible couple. I just wish they would move out with Morgan so we can really focus on Strand, Madison, and Daniel.

Oh, and Troy Otto is back. Troy was a great character in Season 3, when the show had good writing and people in charge who could tell an actual story. I’m waiting with trepidation to see what they do with his character. I guess, the only one who was mostly dead. we will see. Brace yourself!

Troy Otto returns. Credit: AMC

Updated: 10/22/23

Well, I’ve been working on my review of the midseason premiere, but had to share this little update ahead of time. In the opening moments of the episode, the show’s producers have lifted and recycled frame-by-frame footage from Season 6, Episode 11 of the show.

Both scenes show food being prepared – one in Teddy’s community and one in Strand’s new community. The only problem is that the footage is identical, which is not only bizarre but possibly a new low. Fear the Walking Dead. Ridiculously, after the food is ready in the new episode, Strand hands it over to an older gentleman and instead of the omelet that was being cooked, it has a few pieces of fried chicken and some mashed potatoes.

I made a side-by-side comparison video so you can see what I’m talking about:

Very. Shame. Enjoyable.