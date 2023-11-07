The world’s two largest memory chipmakers have signaled that demand weakness may have reached its lowest point

A technician places a semiconductor wafer in a manufacturing plant.

Ponywang E+ | getty images

Recent earnings calls from the world’s two largest memory chip makers indicate that weak demand has finally bottomed out.

Samsung’s operating profit increased by 262.6% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. Subsequently, the operating profit of the first quarter declined by 85.15% compared to the previous quarter and the operating profit of the second quarter showed a slight improvement of 4.68% compared to the first quarter.

SK Hynix said in its quarterly report that its dynamic random-access memory business returned to profit in the third quarter, after losses in the first two quarters of this year.

“One of the big drivers of the memory price improvement is the industry-wide supply reduction and thus falling inventory,” James Lim, senior research analyst at Dalton Investments, told CNBC.

“Personal computer and mobile customers have very depleted inventories and very low memory prices prompting them to refill or stock more memory content per device,” Lim said.

South Korean companies are the world’s two largest makers of DRAM chips, with US-based Micron in third place, according to data from market research firm TrendForce. Such memory chips are found in consumer devices such as laptops and smartphones.

“We received many inquiries for purchases amid widespread awareness that the industry has bottomed out following industry-wide production cuts,” Samsung said in its earnings report last week. Chip makers are reducing excess stockpiles by reducing production.

During the pandemic, companies stockpiled memory chips to meet record electronics demand, but were left with excess stock once the pressure eased. Inflation has forced consumers to rein in spending and cut back on purchases of consumer devices, reducing demand and prices for memory chips.

Kazunori Ito, director of research at Morningstar, said that “the earnings call confirmed that the memory industry has bottomed out as expected.”

“DRAM average selling price, or ASP, rose by mid-single digits for Samsung and 10% for SK Hynix, and it was the first time in eight quarters that Samsung experienced a price increase,” Ito said in a Nov. 1 report. “

“We have made a modest adjustment to our earnings forecasts for South Korean memory suppliers,” Ito said. The financial services firm said Samsung shares are “undervalued” while SK Hynix shares are “about 18%-20% above our fair value estimate.”

Other chipmakers have also expressed strong prospects.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chip maker, beat analysts’ expectations and predicted that the worst for the chip industry may soon be over. TSMC makes the most advanced processors for companies like Apple and Nvidia based on Arm architecture.

US-based Qualcomm also gave a strong forecast for the current quarter, pointing to a chip recovery. Qualcomm makes the processors at the heart of most high-end Android devices and many lower-end phones.

“Although inventory levels peaked in mid-2023, they are still high, especially for NAND [flash memory]”Morningstar’s Ito said.

NAND is another important memory chip that often works in conjunction with DRAM in PCs, servers, and smartphones. It stores data but does not require power like DRAM.

“As a result, memory suppliers are expected to continue low capacity utilization and remain cautious about increasing production capacity next year, which should be favorable for memory prices due to limited supply,” the ITO said.

TrendForce said it expects memory suppliers to “continue to reduce production of both DRAM and NAND flash in 2024”, particularly in the “financially struggling NAND flash sector.” The research firm forecasts demand for DRAM and NAND flash to grow by 13% and 16% respectively in 2024.

AI boom to increase profits

SK Hynix said in its earnings report that in the third quarter, strong demand for high-performance chips advanced in generative AI helped offset the slowdown for chips found in computers and smartphones.

“On servers, AI demand has been another strong driver,” Dalton Investments’ Lim said.

ChatGPT and other large language models require lots of advanced memory chips, which enable such generative AI models to remember details from past conversations and user preferences to generate human-like responses.

“The DRAM business is expected to continue to improve along with the generic AI boom. The NAND flash business, which has been loss-making, is also showing signs of improvement,” SK Hynix said in a statement.

On the memory demand outlook, Samsung said it expects demand to grow in the fourth quarter driven by year-end promotions, new product launches by its key customers, as well as strong demand for Generator AI.

Source: www.cnbc.com