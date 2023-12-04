It’s been just 31 years since the first text message was sent, and trillions of texts have been sent since then.

However, there always has to be a first and that unfortunate first message was delivered a little over 31 years ago and was only two words long.

In those old days of 1992, Vodafone was working on its SMS service that allowed people to send messages to each other.

It was some way from completion, but on 3 December that year engineer Neil Papworth sent a ‘Merry Christmas’ message to colleague Richard Jarvis.

The first text was sent from an Orbitel 901 handset and texting began, although slowly, as the technology took a while to catch on.

The first text message ever, and there have been countless more since. Credit: Vodafone

Earlier, people were not able to text on their mobiles because they did not have proper keypads.

Then, there was also the limitation of only being able to send messages to people on a single phone network, which remained in place until 1999.

But soon everything was understood and a billion fingers tip-tapping their messages on a billion phones.

“In 1992, I had no idea how popular texting would become and that it would lead to emojis and messaging apps used by millions of people,” Papworth said.

“I recently told my kids that I sent that first message.

“Looking back, it’s clear that the Christmas message I sent was an important moment in mobile history.”

Texting has come a long way since Neil Papworth first sent a text in 1992. Credit: Vodafone

The first-ever iconic text message recently ended in wheezes designed to separate people from their money in exchange for something of no real value, an NFT.

In the only instance where buying an NFT might be an understandable purchase, someone paid $149,729 (£118,091) for a token that was definitely not fungible.

It was purchased by an anonymous buyer who paid in the cryptocurrency Ether, and also received a frame containing a 3D animation of the message they received.

