The world’s first institutional tokenized Sukuk backed by a listed sovereign-linked instrument.

Digital stock exchange operator Fusang has listed the world’s first institutional tokenized sukuk backed by a sovereign-linked instrument, opening up access to short-term A-1 rated sukuk for global institutions and their clients.

LABUAN, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fusang Exchange today announced the successful tokenization and listing of a digital Sukuk representing the corresponding underlying Sukuk issued by the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM)*. IILM is an international organization established to address the liquidity management challenges faced by Islamic financial institutions globally and acts as the program administrator of the underlying Sukuk.

Henry Chong, CEO of Fusang Exchange (PRNewsfoto/Fusang Corporation)

This tokenization exercise is the world’s first digitization of institutionally issued Sukuk and is expected to revolutionize the Islamic investment landscape by providing investors access to Shariah-compliant high quality liquid assets (HQLA).

The tokenization and listing exercise was led entirely by Fusang, which used its proprietary Fusang Depository Receipt (“FDR”) structure to “wrap” the underlying Sukuk in digital form. FDR maintains full transparency and certainty of investors’ legal rights and adheres to Shariah standards set by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (“AAOIFI”). ZICO Shariah Advisory Services acted as Shariah advisor for the issuance of these ERC-20 compliant tokens; The leading and most popular Ethereum standard for token issuance.

Similar to American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Hong Kong Depository Receipts (“HDRs”), FDRs represent a beneficial interest in an underlying security, which can be listed, traded and settled on the Fusang Exchange. The FDRs are fully redeemable for the underlying IILM Sukuk and are secured by third party independent custodians. FDRs ensure that all parties have equal legal rights and custody arrangements.

Henry Chong, CEO of Fusang Exchange, said: “Fusang’s next-generation tokenization technology and standardized legal framework have created the world’s first truly global digital stock exchange. Our institutional-only digital infrastructure was built to serve traditional financial intermediaries. “To enable, not disrupt, the trading, custody and clearing of tokenized assets through a fully regulated ecosystem.”

Chong said Fusang is encouraged by the Malaysian government’s commitment to developing the Islamic financial market, as evidenced by the announcements made in the Malaysian Budget 2024 – which aims to further Fusang’s efforts to revolutionize the Islamic financial markets through digital initiatives. Is in line with the goal of.

Fusang Exchange is a members-only network of regulated financial institutions – mirroring the operational structure of other non-digital stock exchanges – that facilitates the tokenization, listing, trading, settlement and custody of digital securities backed by real-world assets. Does. The Fusang Exchange itself is regulated and supervised by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under the Ministry of Finance of Malaysia.

Director General of the Labuan Financial Services Authority, Mr. Nick Mohammed Din bin Nick Musa, said, “We are excited to see emerging technologies within a regulated environment fostering innovation in Islamic finance. “We envisage guidelines that will further promote this.” Development of tokenized securities in Labuan. Leveraging the strong regulatory environment of Labuan IBFC, Fusang Exchange’s innovation has provided the platform for the listing of a unique token structure cementing Malaysia’s leadership role in Islamic digital financial services. This release bodes well for the recent Budget 2024. “To provide full tax exemption on Islamic finance transactions by Labuan entities, with the aim of establishing the jurisdiction as an Islamic finance hub.”

Kelvin Ung, Chairman of Fusang, said, “Fusang provides banks and brokers access to institutional Islamic investment products and greater global market distribution. This solves many legacy issues – namely opening up institutional markets and seamless digital access to investable assets. Providing access. We will continue to issue similar tokenized securities backed by government-linked assets, as we believe there will be continued demand for high-quality liquid assets in the current high interest rate environment. Global Bank And brokers can now access these tokenized securities through Fusang Exchange.

“The future of Islamic finance has arrived – and it is digital, inclusive and borderless,” said Henry Chong.

*Disclaimer: This announcement is not intended to imply participation, either explicitly or implicitly, by IILM or any of its shareholders in this tokenization process.

About Fusang Exchange

Fusang Exchange is a global digital stock exchange designed to enhance rather than replace traditional finance. Operating with full regulatory oversight, we provide institutional-grade trading, custody and settlement infrastructure for securities, alternative investments and private assets. Our strong and secure infrastructure unlocks global liquidity for primary issuances and secondary trading. For more information, please visit www.fusang.co

About Labuan Financial Services Authority

The Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) was established on 15 February 1996 under the Labuan Financial Services Authority Act 1996. The Labuan FSA is the statutory body responsible for the regulation, supervision and development as well as administration of the Labuan International Trade and Financial Center (Labuan). IBFC). More information about Labuan FSA is available on its website www.labuanfsa.gov.my

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/worlds-first-institutional-tokenized-sukuk-backed-by-a-sovereign-linked-instrument-list-301971134 .html

Source Fusang Corporation

Source: www.bing.com