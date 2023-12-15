The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will launch next year

This supercomputer named DeepSouth is being developed by Western Sydney University of Australia.

When it comes online next year, it will be capable of performing 228 trillion synaptic operations per second.

This could one day help create cyborg brains more powerful than our own.

Our brain is remarkably energy efficient.

Using just 20 watts of power, the human brain is able to process the equivalent of one exaflop – or a trillion-billion mathematical operations per second.

Now, researchers in Australia are building the world’s first supercomputer that can simulate networks at this scale.

The supercomputer, known as DeepSouth, is being developed by the University of Western Sydney.

When it comes online next year, it will be capable of performing 228 trillion synaptic operations per second, rivaling the estimated rate of operations in the human brain.

The hope is to better understand how the brain can use so little power to process large amounts of information.

If researchers can work on this, they may someday create cyborg brains more powerful than ours. The work could also revolutionize our understanding of how our brains work.

Andre Van Schaik, director of the International Center for Neuromorphic Systems at Western Sydney University, said, “Progress in our understanding of how the brain computes using neurons is being hampered by the inability to simulate brain-like networks at large scale “

“Simulating spiking neural networks on standard computers using graphics processing units and multicore central processing units is very slow and power intensive,” he said. “Our system will change that.”

Ralph Etienne-Cummings at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, who is not involved in the work, told New Scientist that DeepSouth will be a game changer for the study of neuroscience.

“If you’re trying to understand the brain this would be the hardware to do it,” he said.

Etienne-Cummings said there will be two main types of researchers who will be interested in the technology – those studying neuroscience, and those who want to prototype new engineering solutions in the AI ​​field.

DeepSouth is one of several research projects that aim to create a machine that will rival the human brain.

Other researchers are attempting to tackle the same problem by creating “biological computers” powered by real brain cells.

