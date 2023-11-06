The world's broken food system costs $12.7 trillion a year

The United Nations has published a major new account of the impact the world’s food system is having on our health and the planet. According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the total hidden costs of the world’s food system amount to $12.7 trillion – about 10 percent of global GDP.

The report analyzes the costs to health, society and the environment inherent in the current food system. The biggest impact in monetary terms is on health: globally, 73 percent of all hidden costs recorded by FAO were linked to diets that led to obesity or non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. The next largest impact in monetary terms was the environment, accounting for over 20 percent of the quantified hidden costs.

“We know that the agri-food system faces many challenges,” says David Laborde, Director of FAO’s Agrifood Economics Division. “And with this report, we can put a price tag on these problems.”

The hidden costs of food systems vary dramatically from country to country. In low-income countries, about half of the hidden costs are related to poverty and may be partly due to farmers not growing enough food or not being paid a fair price for their products. In these countries, the hidden cost of food averages 27 percent of GDP, compared to only 8 percent in high-income countries. The FAO figures use 2020 purchasing power parity dollars – a way to compare living standards in countries with very different incomes and prices.

These hidden costs can be interconnected. Laborde introduced the example of cocoa – the key ingredient in chocolate. Cocoa is mostly grown in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, where farmers are often paid very little for their crops. That cocoa is mostly consumed by people in high-income countries, especially in Europe, and usually in the form of sugar-laden chocolate bars. Laborde says that if people in Europe ate slightly less chocolate, but paid more for a better and higher quality product, this could help reduce the health effects in Europe, compared to West Africa. More money can be invested towards farmers.

These cross-border price calculations can be extremely complex, says Jack Bobo, director of the University of Nottingham’s Food Systems Institute. Take the EU’s farm-to-fork strategy, which aims, among other things, to ensure that a quarter of Europe’s agricultural land is organic and to reduce fertilizer use by at least 20 percent by 2030. Achieving these targets would potentially reduce environmental hidden costs in Europe, but it would also likely reduce the overall productivity of European farms. This could mean that European countries need to import more food from countries like Brazil, which would encourage deforestation and lead to greater environmental hidden costs there.

This kind of cross-border spillover is one reason why Bobo is not a big fan of the real cost accounting approach that FAO used to do with its hidden cost figures. “If you export your environmental footprint to the most biodiverse countries on the planet, you cannot have a more sustainable system,” he says. Governments need to make sure they are actually fixing the big problems in their food system, not just shifting responsibility around the world. “There is no single perfect system. In some places we need more agroecology or organic because they are close to conservation areas and it is a sensitive landscape. In some places we can farm more intensively,” says Bobo.

People’s diets are one place where most high-income countries are failing miserably. In these countries, FAO found that more than 80 percent of the hidden costs of food are related to unhealthy diets.

Laborde says some outliers may point to things improving. Japan’s share of hidden food costs relative to GDP is lower than countries like the US or Canada. One reason for this may be that Japanese people eat more fish and because their food is expensive, which leads them to have a healthier diet overall. “They start with a culture that’s more focused on good foods,” Laborde says. In the West, governments can think of ways to reduce people who eat meat every day to one or two meals a week.

Ultimately, reducing these hidden costs will require a combination of government action, individual choices, and more responsible behavior from the food industry. FAO is already working on next year’s report, which will present a series of case studies to help countries implement real cost accounting and understand what food systems are actually costing them. Is.

