The World’s Best Bourbon-2023 According to International Wine & Spirits

Bardstown Bourbon Company wins “Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year” at the 2023 International… [+] Wine and Spirit Competition

Photo illustration: Brad Jappe

What a great year it has been for Bardstown Bourbon Company. In March, the renowned Kentucky spirits maker received the top score at the International Wine & Spirits Competition for its 6-Year-Old Origin Series release: 98 points out of 100. And now the same prestigious institution has honored BBC with the title “Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year” At its annual awards ceremony in London.

Not a bad collection of hardware for a distillery that has only been on the scene since 2014. In fact, in winning top honors this week the BBC bested its Bardstown neighbor Barton Distillery, which has been producing whiskey there since 1879. But despite Bourbon’s staunch traditionalism, novelty actually managed to become a feature rather than a flaw.

When awarding the specification, IWSC was clearly in awe of the 21st century capabilities of the Bardstown Bourbon production line. In a press release after the event, the competition explained that the state-of-the-art facility can produce “over 50 different mash bills across the entire whiskey spectrum”.

This is a unique power in the industry that gives distilleries the ability to bottle all kinds of different flavors. Not just for their own array of labels, but for a whole laundry list of non-distilling producers across the United States. In fact, in winning the award, Bardstown Bourbon even beat out 15 Stars, a well-known upstart for which it actually produces the liquid on contract. As the IWSC judges said, it is “a destination where others can go to cultivate their aspirations.”

“This is a tremendous honor for our team,” says Dan Callaway, vice president of product development at Bardstown Bourbon Company. “We continue to push the boundaries through innovation, creating incredible Bourbons. This recognition reaffirms our place in the industry and inspires us to move forward.”

They are not the only ones who are growing. At its annual event, the International Wine and Spirits Competition took the opportunity to officially announce that it is coming to the United States next year. In September 2024, the IWSC will host an awards show focused specifically on American spirits. And— wouldn’t you know it—the event will be in Bardstown. It’s hard to argue with the situation. Although the town is home to less than 14,000 residents, there are a total of 11 distillery experiences within a 16-mile radius. There must be something in the water.

In the meantime, if you want to explore the lauded flavors that won over the IWSC judges, you can start with the flavor that received the most points: Origin Series Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The 96-proof offering takes advantage of a high-rye mashbill (36%) to nurture nutmeg and menthol notes in the nose and palate. It also boasts an exceptionally strong finish, full of cinnamon toast crunch. It punches well above its weight class, you can easily find it on the shelves at a price of $49 per bottle.

The BBC team won Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year at an awards ceremony… [+] Celebration in October.

Bardstown Bourbon Company

Source: www.forbes.com