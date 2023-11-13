The world’s best and brightest people are coming to these countries

According to the 2023 Global Talent Competitiveness Index by business school INSEAD, the best country at attracting and retaining talent is Switzerland.

Similarly, Singapore Fort also stood at second place, while America stood at third place.

Switzerland is once again the most talent-competitive country in the world, according to the 2023 Global Talent Competitiveness Index by business school INSEAD.

The European country has retained its crown for ten consecutive years, benefiting from a “high level of social protection” and the quality of its natural environment, the report said.

Similarly, Singapore also maintained its fort at the second position thanks to its highly educated labor force and innovative economy, followed by the US which has moved up to the third position after securing the fourth position in the 2022 rankings.

The annual report measures how 134 countries attract, develop and retain their talent. The top ten countries have remained stable over the past decade, with Switzerland and Singapore consistently topping the chart as the “clear leaders”.

“Over the past decade, we have seen an inextricable link between a country’s wealth and its talent competitiveness, with richer economies outperforming poorer economies,” the report said.

Where are China and India?

Other European countries also performed well in the list. Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland and Norway came fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Other notable mentions include Australia, which came in eighth place, and the United Kingdom in tenth place. China has moved from 47th to 40th place in the ranking.

India, which is widely projected to become the third-largest economy by 2030, came in at 103rd place. INSEAD attributed this to a “slowdown in business sentiment”, which affected its ability to attract talent from both overseas and domestically.

“This has also increased the skills mismatch and created greater difficulty in finding skilled workers,” the report said.

More ‘talent wars’

Countries’ competition for talent is set to intensify over the next decade as uncertainties and international tensions increase in trade, investment and politics.

“We can expect more rather than fewer talent wars,” the report said, adding that quality of life and sustainability will be “key assets” for countries that position themselves to become talent hubs. are doing.

Additionally, the advent of AI in various industries may increase talent inequality. “Unqualified or under-qualified workers will face additional pressures, while new categories of workers, some of whom are highly skilled, will suffer from stronger competition from algorithms and specialized tools.”

Source: www.bing.com