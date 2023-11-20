The world still thinks China is rising

The leaders’ communique issued during the G-7 annual summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May 2023 affirmed that the G-7 partners “stand ready to build constructive and stable relations with China” while “clearly engaging and expressing our We recognize the importance of expressing concerns directly to Beijing on various issues. After discussing their approaches to China-related challenges, the US and the EU agreed to deepen cooperation on critical and emerging technology issues, including artificial intelligence (AI), while sharing concerns about the non-market policies of countries like China. Expressed his commitment to. Whether US and European policymakers can forge a common approach to China-related challenges will partly depend on whether there is convergence in public views about China on both sides of the Atlantic.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States conducted its annual Transatlantic Trends survey of public attitudes this summer to assess opinions on issues important to trans-Atlantic interests, including China. The survey came from respondents in 14 countries: the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Lithuania and Romania.

While the majority of those surveyed (64 percent) currently view the US as the world’s most influential actor, respondents believe the gap between the US and China will narrow over the next five years. When asked who they see as the most influential actors in global affairs over the next five years, only 37 percent of respondents answered with the United States, followed by China (30 percent). Overall, the percentage who see China becoming more influential has increased by 5 percentage points from last year’s survey.

There is also a geographic divide on this question; While Western European countries see China playing a larger role over the next five years – including Italy (51 percent), France (42 percent), Spain (36 percent), and Germany (34 percent) – these numbers are in the middle. And much less for Eastern European countries such as Lithuania (15 percent) and Poland (18 percent), where most respondents still view the world as more unipolar with the US at the center.

And yet, with the exception of Romania and Turkey, most respondents across the Atlantic view China’s influence in the world negatively. Conservative-leaning respondents in some countries showed the most negative views about Chinese influence. For example, in the United States, 69 percent of Republican-leaning respondents view China’s influence negatively, while the national average is 58 percent. In the United Kingdom, it is 79 percent of Conservative-leaning respondents, while the national average is 64 percent. In Germany, the Greens, who lean left, have the most negative views (74 percent) about China’s influence in the country.

On average, a plurality (31 percent) of respondents in the Atlantic view China as a competitor. Twenty-three percent see it as a partner and nearly 1 in 5 (19 percent) see it as a rival. However, these numbers vary considerably within countries. For example, American respondents are more likely to describe their country’s relationship with China as a rivalry (34 percent). Similarly, the perception of China as a competitor is highest in Germany (44 percent), followed by France (40 percent), Italy (39 percent), and Spain (38 percent).

This question has been posed to respondents for several years, and the data shows interesting changes for 2023. The British public is now more likely (by 6 percentage points to 29 percent) to see China as a rival than last year. The number of respondents in Poland describing China as a partner has declined by 6 percentage points compared to last year. Same is the situation in Lithuania, where this number has decreased by 5 percentage points. Turkey is at the forefront in this matter, where the share of respondents who see China as a partner for their country has increased to 38 percent.

Both sides of the Atlantic continue to take a tough stance on Beijing. The 2023 Transatlantic Trends survey reports that Americans, Europeans and Canadians still favor being tough on China, but they prioritize different issues. Taking a stronger stance toward China on human rights (49 percent) and climate change (41 percent) are top priorities on both sides of the Atlantic. On human rights, the highest support comes from Portugal (63 percent), France and Sweden (both 62 percent), Canada (57 percent) and the UK (56 percent).

On climate change, respondents from France (57 percent), Portugal (56 percent), and Sweden (53 percent) once again expressed the most support for a tough stance on China. In contrast, Turkish (53 percent), Romanian (45 percent), and Lithuanian (37 percent) respondents are more interested in cooperating with China on climate change. Germany is more willing to cooperate with China on climate change than other countries surveyed in Western Europe.

On trade, the number of respondents calling for greater cooperation saw a slight increase across the Atlantic, with Europe leading the way (34 percent). US, UK and Canadian respondents are less supportive of cooperation with China on trade-related issues (26 per cent, 27 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively).

Notably, the data shows that Lithuanians prefer more cooperative policies with China on trade (52 percent). This comes in the context of a years-long feud where China cut trade and blocked imports of products in response to Lithuania’s agreement to refer to Taiwan by using “Taiwan” instead of “Taipei” in its title. Permission was granted to establish a trade office in Vilnius.

While US respondents support collaborating with China on new technologies slightly more than last year (up from 25 percent to 28 percent in 2022), Americans are less likely than their European counterparts to cooperate with China in the region. Have continued to express interest. Given that US policy of competing with China focuses on legislative and export control measures on important and new technologies, it seems that this is also permeating public opinion, even if it is not necessarily reflected across the Atlantic.

Although politicians have often linked Kiev and Taipei, there has been little difference of opinion on how the Taiwan crisis should be handled due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. Support for a diplomatic solution was overwhelmingly polled, with 51 percent of respondents supporting this position. This was followed by support for joining other countries in imposing sanctions (27 percent).

The lowest support among all countries is for sending weapons to Taiwan (9 percent) and sending troops (4 percent). While Europeans expressed the least support for sending troops (3 percent), the numbers were slightly higher in Canada (9 percent) and the US (10 percent). Within the US, 14 percent of Republicans supported this option, followed by 10 percent of Democrats, independents and those with other political affiliations.

This trend of less support for a boots-on-the-ground response is confirmed in a public opinion poll conducted this year by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, which found that only 4 in 10 Americans (40 percent of the total public ) supported sending. US forces on the island. The poll showed overwhelming support for using the navy to support Taiwan, sending aid, and accepting refugees.

The low support for all options other than diplomacy and political response indicates the need for the administration to explain to the American public why Taiwan’s security matters to the US, and why defending Taiwan is worth spending American blood and treasure. Why is it?

These survey results indicate three major cleavages. One, the public’s desire to increase cooperation with China on issues such as trade, technology and crisis management often sits at odds with the more hawkish policies being pursued by their governments, underscoring the need for better public communication around legislative and trade measures. Is. Second, differences between North American and European audiences on China-related issues still persist, pointing to the need for greater trans-Atlantic communication. In European reactions, the difference between Western and Eastern European countries is another trend worth noting.

And finally, the assessment of trans-Atlantic relations is relatively calm, as most European respondents believe that US influence will either remain the same or decline over the next five years, while China’s continues to grow.

