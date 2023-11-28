The world needs a global United Nations on climate change

I proposed the idea of ​​Climate Bretton Woods a few months ago. The reason is simple—the Bretton Woods institutions, created nearly 80 years ago to rebuild economic systems, have not been able to act fast enough to effectively deal with climate change. But one of the three main institutions I proposed in the Climate Bretton Woods article – a global UN for climate change – could take on such a challenge.

There are absolutely legitimate questions as to why do we need this? Doesn’t it already exist? If it exists, what are its limitations and reasons we need to pay attention to it?

There exists a United Nations agency focused on climate change. This is the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It was founded in 1994 and now has almost universal membership. Although progress has been made in terms of agreements and commitments through this body, we are still lagging behind in tackling climate change. The IPCC has found that there is still more than a 50% chance that global temperature rise will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2040. This highlights a significant flaw in the work of the UNFCCC – its ability to translate negotiations and commitments into meaningful action.

To be able to take meaningful action, a new institution must work on three aspects that the existing institution cannot. the first one is around fast decision making, UNFCCC processes have been slow from the beginning – you only need to look at the fact that the organization was founded in 1994 and we didn’t see the Paris Agreement until 20 years later. This type of deadline is not valid when immediate changes are required. There has been slow progress in key areas of the energy transition. For example, clarity on carbon markets related to the rules for trading credits has already been agreed ahead of COP28.

The slowness of the UNFCCC stems from the fact that it operates in a legal vacuum – the COP has not been able to agree on its rules of procedure. This means that the COP has held its 27 sessions based on draft rules of procedure, under the general understanding that decisions should be taken by consensus. But consensus has often been taken to mean unanimity, Countries have often used it with good intentions to make their voices heard, but mostly with bad intentions to block or delay decisions. Arguably, the most vulnerable people can be best protected in such a setting, but if we fail to take timely decisions, the vulnerable will be most affected by extreme climate impacts.

Another way we can improve the UNFCCC Involving the private sector in formal processes, Less than 20% of the world’s top 1,000 companies have set 1.5°C science-based targets, and based on the Net Zero Tracker, less than 10% even have comprehensive public transition plans. National policies like the US Inflation Reduction Act, while driving positive change, cannot solve the climate crisis alone. The private sector must play its role in the fight against climate change. Globally, the corporate sector accounts for about 70% of greenhouse gas emissions, and real impact on emissions reductions will only be possible through a global effort to nudge these businesses in the right direction. This can be achieved by establishing legally binding mandates for countries, large corporations and even other sub-national actors such as cities.

A third way to reform the existing UN climate change body is to focus on the quality, accountability and enforceability of action mandates. We are now under the Paris Agreement regime. The treaty itself is legally binding but is based on the concept of nationally determined contributions, in which countries can commit to voluntary actions. But this means there are not enough ambitious commitments on the big issues – emissions and finance. The UNFCCC process can only monitor compliance and mobilize more voluntary ambition through a five-year global stocktake process. While ensuring greater buy-in for commitments from countries, the result is sub-optimal.

This process clearly needs more weapons than the UNFCCC to keep the world on track. The biggest hurdle in using lathi is the issue of sovereignty. However, we must remember that in the case of an existential issue like climate change, which is largely cross-border in nature, the international community has a role to play that cannot be blocked by invocations of sovereignty. Some countries should not be allowed to put everyone’s lives at risk. The form of the sticks and the conditions under which they are applied may vary depending on the circumstances. At a very basic level, this requires more than reporting progress periodically. At the other extreme it could go as far as using tools such as sanctions, as the UN Security Council does or as allowed under the WTO. Both have had limited success, so an ideal formula should lie somewhere within this spectrum. This is a difficult issue to deal with, but given the urgency it should definitely be addressed.