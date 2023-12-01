The world depends on old code that no one knows anymore, and we need AI to fix it

Every day, $3 trillion worth of transactions are handled by a 64-year-old programming language that hardly anyone knows anymore.

It’s called COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language), and despite the fact that most schools and universities stopped teaching it decades ago, it is still one of the top mainframe programming languages ​​in use today, especially in banking. , in industries such as automotive, insurance, government, healthcare, and finance. According to the International Journal of Advanced Research in Science, Communication and Technology (IJARSCT), 43 percent of all banking systems are still using COBOL, handling those $3 trillion of daily transactions, including all ATMs in the U.S. 95 percent of the activity and 80 are involved. Percentage of all individual credit card transactions.

The problem is that very few people are interested in learning COBOL these days. Coding it is cumbersome, it reads like an English text (lots of typing), the coding format is meticulous and inflexible, and it takes longer to compile than its competitors. And since no one is learning it anymore, programmers who can work with and maintain that code are becoming harder to find. Many of these “COBOL cowboys” are dropping out of the workforce, and replacements are in short supply.

In the early days of COBOL development, programs were punched on a card and loaded into a special punch card reader, which compiled the code and loaded it as a program. Modern COBOL systems no longer use punchcards, but the programming language hasn’t changed much since the 1960s (Credit: IBM)

This puts us in a difficult situation. We need to maintain and modernize the code that underpins much of the business and finance world, but we don’t have enough of the skilled staff needed to complete those updates.

This is exactly the kind of problem IBM thinks it can fix with AI.

Watson to the rescue?

IBM’s approach is fairly straightforward: Instead of relying exclusively on a limited group of human programmers to solve the problem, it created a generative AI-powered code assistant (WatsonX) that converts all the dusty old COBOL code into a more modern language. , saving coders countless hours of reprogramming. In very simple terms, the process is similar to feeding an essay written in English into ChatGPT and asking it to translate a few paragraphs into Esperanto. This allows programmers to enlist Watson to take a part of COBOL and convert it to Java. But of course, it is not that simple in practice.

“It may be 80 or 90 percent of what they need, but it still requires some changes. It’s an increase in productivity—not a developer replacement.” – Skyla Loomis, vice president of IBM Z Software

Kerry Olson, IBM’s vice president of product management, IT Automation, explains that WatsonX is an end-to-end solution that involves a multi-step process to perform these types of complex code translation tasks. Once IBM and the customer have a complete understanding of the application landscape, data flows, and existing dependencies, “we help them reengineer their application,” she says. “That is, breaking it into smaller pieces that the customer can choose to modernize from COBOL to Java at that time.”

Skyla Loomis, IBM’s vice president of IBM Z software, says, “But you have to remember that this is a developer Assistant tool. It is AI supported, but it still requires a developer. So yes, the developer is involved in tooling and helping customers select services. Once the partnership between man and machine is established, the AI ​​steps in and says, ‘Okay, I want to change this part of the code.’ Loomis points out that the developer may still need to make some minor edits to the code provided by the AI. “It may be 80 or 90 percent of what they need, but it still requires some changes. “This is a productivity increase—not a developer replacement type of activity.”

there’s no such thing as a sure thing

If it proves successful, the Watson Code Assistant could have a huge impact on the future, but not everyone agrees it’s as big an accomplishment as IBM thinks. Many people who remember IBM’s previous AI experiment, Watson Health, are hesitant to trust another big AI project from the company because the previous one failed so miserably and didn’t live up to its high-flying promises. could.

Arun Chandrasekhar, distinguished vice president and analyst at Gartner, is also skeptical because “IBM doesn’t have any case studies to authenticate its claims at this time,” he says. “AI generation is an early stage technology that takes time to perfect. I’m sure they have checks and balances in place to deal with this situation, but I prefer to take a ‘wait and see if it works out’ approach.

This clip shows IBM’s WatsonX Code Assistant translating COBOL to Java (IBM).

Even IBM admits that the technology is new and unproven, but is optimistic about its future. “If you’re asking about specific case studies related to Watson Code Assistant, Arun is right,” says Olson. “We have not yet published any case study related to this. However, if you look at our experience with Z computing and our customers on the mainframe as well as AI; We are combining these two things to provide a state-of-the-art AI experience. It’s true, we are in the early stages of bringing it to customers.

Recommended by our editors

So while AI code translation is certainly a promising idea, it still remains to be seen whether it can actually be successfully deployed and make an impact in the real world.

Robots and coders working together?

However, if it all goes right, it could have an impact far beyond the COBOL puzzle. Updating and modernizing old code is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what’s possible with AI-augmented code creation, and IBM isn’t the only company rushing to create a solution.

A 2023 report from Gartner claims that “by 2028, humans and AI assistants working together could reduce the time to complete coding tasks by 30 percent,” and that 80 percent of programmers will be working in some way. Will use AI. Many believe that this will happen very soon as AI technology is spreading around the world and more companies are investing in its development every day.

Now, as Gartner analyst Chandrashekhar says, we just have to “wait and see.”

Get our best stories!

sign up for what’s new now Our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, deals or affiliate links. Subscribing to the newsletter indicates your agreement to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from newsletters at any time.

Source: www.pcmag.com