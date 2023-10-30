The World Bank says crude oil prices could rise by 76% if the Israel-Hamas war turns into a regional conflict.

The World Bank said that in a worst-case scenario, crude oil could climb to $157 per barrel.

If crude oil rises, other commodities like industrial metals and food will also benefit.

Currently, the World Bank expects the average price of crude oil to remain at $90 in the current quarter and will continue to decline through 2024 due to declining demand.

The World Bank has warned in a special report that if the Israel-Hamas war escalates into a more widespread regional conflict, oil prices could reach $140-157 per barrel.

This is the worst of the three scenarios presented by the lender, with the high end of its estimate indicating a 76% jump from current crude prices.

“This scenario is similar to the initial disruption associated with the Arab oil embargo in 1973, which resulted in the loss of about 7.5% of global oil supplies at that time,” the World Bank wrote on Monday.

Under that outcome, oil reserves would decline by an estimated 6 million-8 million barrels per day.

But even in a small-disruption scenario, a cut of 500,000 to 2 million barrels per day would be enough to push crude prices to the $93-$102 range.

Meanwhile, a moderate disruption could see prices rise between $109-$121, based on declining inventories of 3 million-5 million barrels per day.

The organization wrote, “While risk scenarios involving small declines in oil supply may lead to only modest increases in oil prices, risk scenarios involving more widespread disruptions could result in substantial dislocations in oil markets, initially pushing prices higher. “There could be a sharp increase.”

Currently, the World Bank expects crude oil prices to average $90 in the current quarter and will continue to fall through 2024 due to declining oil demand.

But if crude oil rises, other global commodities will also be affected.

For example, rising production and transportation costs will push up food prices, while rising fertilizer prices will add upward pressure.

There will also be downside risks to industrial metals like aluminum and zinc given their energy-intensive production. Gold will also rise, although this will be due to its reputation as a safe-haven asset. The commodity has already risen 8% since the conflict began.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com