Crude oil prices could exceed $150 a barrel if conflict escalates in the Middle East, the World Bank warned on Monday, warning of a repeat of the oil price shocks of the 1970s if major producers cut supply. There is a risk of.

In its quarterly commodity market outlook, the multilateral lender said a prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to large increases in energy and food prices, a “double blow” to commodity markets that are still under pressure from Russia’s influence on Ukraine. Facing a full scale attack.

“The latest conflict in the Middle East comes on the heels of the biggest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s – Russia’s war with Ukraine,” said Indermit Gil, the World Bank’s chief economist and senior vice president for development economics.

Under the bank’s baseline forecasts, overall commodity prices are projected to decline 4.1 percent next year, with oil prices falling to an average of $81 per barrel in the current quarter from an estimated $90 per barrel as economic growth slows.

However, the report notes that this outlook could quickly reverse if conflict in the Middle East escalates. In a worst-case scenario, if major Arab producers such as Saudi Arabia move to cut exports, global oil supply could drop by 6 million to 8 million barrels per day, pushing prices between $140 and $157 per barrel. There may be a middle.

The report said that under small and medium disruption scenarios, prices could reach $102 to $121 per barrel. Current global oil demand is approximately 102 million barrels/day.

According to Israeli officials, the war began when Hamas launched cross-border attacks from Gaza on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 230 hostages. Israeli bombardments have killed more than 8,000 people and injured more than 20,000 in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials.

The conflict threatens to spread beyond Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, with energy analysts warning that global exports could be affected if major crude producers such as Iran become actively involved.

European gas prices this month rose to their highest level since March as traders feared pipeline disruptions would hit global supplies, but oil markets have mostly ignored the impact of the conflict.

Benchmark Brent prices fell more than 3 percent on Monday to around $87 a barrel, having risen from more than $89 since the outbreak of the latest conflict. Crude oil prices reached a record $147 per barrel in 2008, on the eve of the global financial crisis.

The World Bank said the global economy was in a better position to withstand the supply shock than in October 1973, when OPEC’s Arab members cut exports to the US and other countries that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War. Due to which the prices of crude oil had quadrupled.

The Middle East is less important to global oil exports than it was 50 years ago, accounting for about 30 percent of supply, down from 37 percent in the 1970s.

But 30 percent is still a large share, warned Ayhan Köse, World Bank deputy chief economist. “When you think about oil prices, what happens in the Middle East doesn’t stay in the Middle East. “This will have huge global implications.”

But the report warned that it has yet to fully recover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Koss described as “painful for commodity markets.”

He told the Financial Times that if the conflict escalated into a sustained rise in commodity prices, there would be a “really negative outcome”, which would bring “another wave of inflation” and force central bankers to take action. Gill said: “Policymakers will need to remain vigilant.”

According to the Bank, this would have serious consequences for food security in poor countries already facing rising levels of hunger. Rising oil and gas prices will also increase shipping and fertilizer costs, making agricultural commodities more expensive.

“High oil prices, if sustained, will inevitably lead to higher food prices,” Kose said. He said that about one-tenth of the world’s population was undernourished by the end of 2022.

“An escalation of the latest conflict will increase food insecurity not only within the region but around the world,” Köse said.

Source: www.ft.com