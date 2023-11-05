The woman explained well why working from home is more productive than being in the office, no matter what the CEO says

It’s a battle we’ve heard about constantly over the past few years – whether working from home or in the office is more productive for businesses.

For years, data has shown that the former was the better option, but recently, the wisdom has shifted in the other direction, leading to many businesses demanding employees return to the office.

One woman on TikTok explained that the reason was clear to her — and it turns out that her assumptions match a lot of the data on the topic.

The woman explained well why working from home is more productive than working in the office.

For years, the prevailing data on this topic has shown that working from home was the better option. But recent studies have begun to shift the conventional wisdom in the other direction, leading to many businesses demanding that employees return to the office even when employees have made it clear they have no desire to do so. .

It appears these orders aren’t working in the office — a recent survey from FlexJobs found that more than half of respondents personally know someone who has quit their job because of the return to office rule or Is planning to leave.

TikTok creator @brandnamecereal recently provided some insight into why this has become a point of contention for so many employees.

She says the main difference is that in the office, she was forced to ‘provide’ while constantly being interrupted.

“I just remember what it was like to sit at my desk all day versus sitting at my home desk all day,” she said in her video, “and basically the only difference is that when I was at work, I had availability.” Had to demonstrate. all the time.”

She says that the same amount of work is done to her as when she had to go to the office. What has changed is how she is using that little slice of time between tasks. At the office, “You’re on your phone, you’re talking to your coworker,” while at home, “I’m still logging the same amount of work… but whenever I have five minutes, I’m not “I’ll talk to my coworker, then I’ll go unload my dishwasher.”

She acknowledges that for a boss or executive, this use of company time for a personal endeavor would likely inspire resentment, but she argues that at the end of the day everything is the same.

“Those five minutes I was waiting for someone to email me back were going to be less productive anyway,” she said.

After all, chatting with coworkers isn’t productive either. And not having to do things like unload the dishwasher after an hour-long commute makes her “more consistently productive” because of the energy it saves, and because “people I don’t want to bother aren’t bothering me.” ..”I respond to things on time.”

This makes me think of my brother, who has been ordered to return to the office two days a week — on days when he says he participates in the same Zoom meetings he does in his home office and Constantly creates obstacles as a result of which he has to take up work. He completes the household chores in the evening instead of helping his wife in taking care of their children.

There is recent data to suggest that working from home does indeed have a decisive negative impact on productivity, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

So why is there such a huge gap between workers’ perceptions and the latest data on productivity? The study conducted by economists at MIT and UCLA, which has become most central to the justification for mandating a return to office work for many companies, found that working from home resulted in an 18% decline in productivity Is.

However, there are some issues with this claim. For one, that study focused specifically on data-entry workers in India — the same type of work-from-home type as all those below. For example, the creative work I do as a writer and video producer isn’t as cleanly measurable as typing a limited amount of data in a limited amount of time into a software system. These are not apples to apples comparisons.

More importantly, Nick Bloom, an economics professor at Stanford University who has led studies on productivity for decades, says the decline in productivity shown in recent data can be explained by management processes that Have not yet adapted to the new way. Things – a factor Even the most anti-work-from-home studies account for more negative productivity reports.

And when it comes to comprehensive data on how working from home impacts productivity and especially profitability, the numbers don’t lie.

As Bloom notes, overall U.S. labor productivity growth, which remained stagnant at 1.2% from 2015-2020, has increased to 1.5% since the pandemic began in 2020 — a growth he attributes to the hardship and turmoil. Considering this, it is nothing short of “miraculous”. ‘has been tolerated ever since, and especially given the fact that America’s productivity had been falling for decades.

And from a simple profit perspective – which, of course, is the issue for most businesses – the claim that working in an office is more productive overall doesn’t make sense. Work from home plans eliminate the number one source of overhead costs for businesses – real estate leases, utility bills and the equipment expenses required to maintain the office. This is like claiming that getting rid of your rent or mortgage payments and all of your utility bills won’t immediately leave more money in your pocket at the end of each month. This is simply not true, and the suggestion is absurd.

The more conspiracy-minded among us believe that much of this push to get back into the office is guided by corporations’ heavy investments in commercial real estate, particularly among the small handful of private equity mega-corporations that mandate Naturally every company and business has owners. America and who have immense lobbying influence over state and federal governments. Given how little the arguments against work-from-home plans actually matter – and the fact that even the likes of NASDAQ have acknowledged that this is indeed a factor – these claims aren’t exactly tinfoil hat territory. .

Especially since it’s not just overhead costs that are saved when working from home – several studies have also found that it significantly reduces turnover, makes recruiting easier and allows for global recruiting, Resulting in substantial savings in employee retention, recruitment and salary costs.

So CEOs and other organizations can demand a return to office work all they want, but it’s not really worth investigating — and workers have signaled conclusively that they are unwilling to do so. And with a workforce as disengaged as ours? Business leaders might want to give some thought to all this.

