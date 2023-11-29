City Voice (ES)

The past few weeks have been difficult for OpenAI. It erupted, then imploded, into a rapidly expanding social media soap opera. Prominent patron and co-founder of the organization (who left in 2018) Elon Musk tweeted about board member Ilya Sutskever: ‘Something scared Ilya so much that he fired Sam. [Altman CEO], what was it?’ Recently, at the UK Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit, Musk also said, ‘AI can kill us all.’ So, we should pay attention.

OpenAI is a US-based non-profit research organization founded in 2015 to collaboratively create ‘value for everyone rather than shareholders’ through the development of AI. It was founded to share ideas and technology with other technology companies for the benefit of mankind. It feels good. I believe that technology has been very useful to those sections of humanity who can afford it.

Let’s not focus on the approximately 40% (3 billion+) of the world’s population who have never had a chance to use the Internet. Let’s talk about how artificial intelligence will make, well, the things we (humans) can do – even better. This would seem ominous, except that OpenAI, as I mentioned, is a non-profit organization, not your typical greedy Silicon Valley money machine. We can all calm down; They are not motivated by dirty cash; He has high ideals.

Except the not-for-profit that said its ‘primary fiduciary duty is to humanity’ spun off a for-profit company called OpenAI Global LLC, and it’s just as greedy, taking over Microsoft in 2023 for $10 billion at a $26 valuation Investments were made. Arab.

The company is rumored to be valued at $80 billion in the next round. No company gets that kind of valuation if it intends to give to other companies for free and collaborate with them to enhance the well-being of mankind. You get that valuation because you intend to make a lot of money. So much for nonprofit gaslighting.

OpenAI’s board, in what was a shock to everyone including Microsoft, fired CEO Sam Altman for ‘not being consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to carry out his responsibilities’. This is a company that has already ‘changed everything’, half of us believe this is the beginning of the end, and the other half thinks this is the end of the beginning of humanity. So Altman was out, then he wasn’t out, then he was out with 738 of the 770 staffers who supported him. Then he was inside again, and now, ‘There’s nothing to see here.’

Except that there is, of course. Artificial intelligence is not a stated goal of OpenAI; This is called ‘Artificial General Intelligence’ or AGI. It is a ‘highly autonomous system that outperforms humans in most economically valuable tasks.’ There were rumors of this type of progress with GPT-4 as early as 2023, which were shut down by OpenAI peers as being ‘sci-fi’ rather than ‘science’. In mid-October this year, the company quietly updated its website to reflect its AGI core focus.

A week before Altman was fired, he described AGI as ‘magical intelligence in the sky’. The day before he was fired, he described being ‘in the room’ as the company ‘pulled back the veil of ignorance and pushed forward the frontiers of discovery.’ Whatever happened after he said this, the OpenAI board was completely defeated and removed without even consulting the $10 billion elephant in the room, Microsoft. There was and may be a battle at the top of one of the most powerful technology companies on the planet.

“If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know,” Elon Musk tweeted last week. Altman needs to end his salesman tactics and tell us what’s really going on.

Professor Stephen Allesh-Taylor CBE FKC FRSA is a serial entrepreneur and Professor of Practice at King’s College London.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com