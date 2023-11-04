The ‘Who’ and ‘Where’ of Scams: What You Need to Know Now

(Photo by Jaap Arians/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Like any common crime, online scams also follow a pattern. If you know how to protect yourself, you won’t be a victim. According to a recent report from Callsign.com, scams are on the rise around the world as more people are getting involved in ecommerce.

The report shows “ The rapid global growth of scams, the role of social media in spreading scams, the different definitions and attack vectors used in different geographic regions, and the impact on businesses and consumers.

Some of the key findings of the report include:

1 in 3 consumers who were defrauded cited social media as the medium on which it happened. Young people are being cheated more than any other age group: 59% of people aged 19-34 have fallen for a scam, while 36% of people over 55 have fallen for a scam.

59% of people aged 19-34 have fallen for a scam, while 36% of people over 55 have fallen for a scam. Global online scams have increased rapidly: In 2021, 40% of consumers had seen a scam message across at least two online communication channels. However, that number increases to 68% in 2022 – an increase of 70%.

In 2021, 40% of consumers had seen a scam message across at least two online communication channels. However, that number increases to 68% in 2022 – an increase of 70%. Social media will promote consumer scams: Globally, social media is the top channel where scams occur, and this will only increase as more young people come online. Callsign estimates that scam messages on social media channels will continue to increase over the next five years.

How can you set up your own firewall against scams? Familiarize yourself with the different ways scammers can reach you. According to Darius Kingsley, head of consumer business practices at Chase Bank, they include these seasonal pitches:

Holiday Charity Scams: As charitable donations increase around the holidays, more people are potentially at risk of being exploited by fake websites and pushy telemarketers. According to an AARP study, charity scams are the most common holiday scams. To avoid charity scams, avoid donating if a website or caller only wants payment by wire transfer, gift card, or prepaid card. package delivery scams: As holiday packages are delivered across the country, scammers send phishing scam emails disguised as UPS, FedEx

FDX

Or the US Postal Service with a link to view your “missed deliveries.” These links may lead to fake sign-in pages asking for personal information or to websites infected with malware. Do not respond to an email, phone call or text message that asks you for personal or financial information, including asking you to send money or cryptocurrency to avoid service interruption or to receive your delivery. I just received one of these fake messages yesterday. I did not answer. Online Shopping Scams: Make sure to purchase only from trusted websites and sellers. Scammers can extract personal information if you’re not protecting yourself. Stay away from private sellers selling goods at a price that sounds too good to be true. Gift Card Scams: Gift cards make the perfect holiday gift and also an opportunistic scam. Be wary of purchasing gift cards from third party sites or cards that have already expired. Buy gift cards directly from the retailer and avoid purchasing discount gift cards through local swap sites. Do not respond to unsolicited emails or text messages offering you gift cards, this is often a way to track your online activity.

I don’t know if this is any news to anyone who uses online services. Protect yourself by only contacting trusted sources and avoid unwanted emails, texts and social media.