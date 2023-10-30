The White House's impossible AI task

Earlier today, President Joe Biden signed the most comprehensive set of regulatory principles on artificial intelligence in the US to date: a lengthy executive order that directs all types of government agencies to ensure that America develops the technology. Leading in and also addressing many. The dangers that arise from this. The order explicitly directs agencies to establish rules and guidelines, write reports, and create funding and research initiatives for AI – in the President’s own words – “the most consequential technology of our time.”

The scope of the order is impressive, especially considering that the generative-AI boom began only about a year ago. But several parts of the document – ​​and there are several – are sometimes in tension, revealing widespread confusion over what, exactly, America’s primary attitude towards AI should be: whether it is a matter of national security or a just society. Is there a threat to? Is it a geopolitical weapon? Is this a way to help people?

The Biden administration has responded with “all of the above,” demonstrating confidence that the technology will soon be everywhere. “This is a big deal,” Alondra Nelson, a professor at the Institute for Advanced Study who previously served as acting director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, told us. AI will be “as ubiquitous as the operating systems in our cellphones,” Nelson said, meaning that regulating it will “involve an entire policy area.” This very scale almost necessitates ambiguity, and it appears as if the Biden administration has taken into account conflicting views without settling on an approach.

One section of the order wholesale adopts the talking points of a handful of influential AI companies such as OpenAI and Google, while others center the concerns of workers, vulnerable and disenfranchised communities, and Big Tech’s most important civil-rights groups. The order also makes it clear that the government is concerned that AI will lead to increased misinformation, privacy violations and copyright infringement. Even though it takes note of the Big AI recommendations, the order additionally outlines ways to support smaller AI developers and researchers. And there are plenty of pointers toward the technology’s potential benefits, too: The executive order notes that AI “has the potential to solve some of society’s toughest challenges.” This could be a boon for small businesses and entrepreneurs, creating new categories of jobs, developing new medicines, improving health care and much more.

If the document sounds like a smattering of papers written by completely different groups, that’s because it likely is. The President and Vice President have held meetings with AI-company executives, civil rights leaders, and consumer advocates to discuss regulating the technology, and the Biden-Harris administration is working on an AI Bill of Rights ahead of the launch of ChatGPIT last November. A blueprint was published for. , That document called for advancing civil rights, racial justice and privacy protections, among other things. Today’s executive order cites and expands on that earlier proposal – addressing the demonstrated potential of AI to directly contribute to discrimination in contexts such as health care and the risks of using AI in hiring, sentencing, and policing. Addresses. These issues existed long before the advent of generative AI, a subcategory of artificial intelligence that creates new or at least compellingly remixed content based on training data, but they persisted in older AI programs with their dangerous human language. Chats stimulate the collective imagination less than GPT. ,

Read: The future of AI is GOMA

The executive order, then, naturally hinges largely on the kind of ultrapowerful and computationally intensive software that underpins that new technology. At particular issue are so-called dual-use foundation models, also known as “frontier AI” models – a term for future generations of technology with perceived disruptive potential. This phrase was popularized by several companies that intended to manufacture these models, and parts of the executive order match the regulatory framework recommended by these companies. An influential policy paper from this summer, partially co-written by OpenAI and Google DeepMind staff, suggested defining frontier-AI models, which include models that simulate designing biological or chemical weapons. Will make it easier, which will be able to escape human control. through deception and confusion,” and who are trained above the limits of computational power. The executive order uses almost exactly the same language and the same limits.

A senior administration official speaking to reporters described the comprehensive nature of the document as a feature, not a bug. “AI policy is like running a decathlon,” the official said. “We don’t have the luxury of just choosing, saying, ‘We’re just going to do security,’ or ‘We’re just going to do equity,’ or ‘We’re just going to do privacy.’ We have to do all these things.” After all, the order has huge “signaling power,” Suresh Venkatasubramaniam, a computer-science professor at Brown University who helped co-author the first AI Bill of Rights, told us. “I can tell you that Congress “It will be looked at, the states will be looking at it, the governor will be looking at it.”

Anyone looking to the order for guidance will have a mixed impression of the technology – which has almost as many potential uses as there are potential topics in a book – and probably also confusion about what the President was focusing on. Have decided to concentrate or leave. A lot of words are spent in the order detailing how different agencies should prepare to address the theoretical impact of AI on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, straight from a policy paper backed by OpenAI and Google. Outline prepared. In contrast, the administration spends little on the use of AI in education, a broader application for the technology that is already underway. The document acknowledges the role that AI can play in enhancing resilience against climate change – such as enhancing grid reliability and enabling clean-energy deployment, a common industry talking point – but it also once again takes into account the huge energy and energy costs required. Water resources are not mentioned in the large AI models developed and deployed, nor are the carbon emissions they produce. And it discusses the possibility of using federal resources to support workers whose jobs may be disrupted by AI, but does not mention workers who are allegedly exploited by the AI ​​economy: e.g. For example, people who manually respond to chatbots are paid very little.

Read: America Already Has an AI Underclass

International concerns also have a prominent presence in the sequence. One of the most aggressive actions taken in the order is to direct the Commerce Secretary to propose new rules that would require U.S. cloud-service providers like Microsoft and Google to notify the government if foreign individuals or entities use their services. Start training large AI models that can be used for malicious purposes. The order directs the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to streamline visa approvals for AI talent, and to streamline the approval process for noncitizens with AI expertise seeking work from multiple other agencies, including the Department of Defense Urges to prepare recommendations. Access to classified information within and across national laboratories.

While the surveillance of foreign entities is an underlying signal of concerns about and the US’s intense competition with China in AI development, China is also the No. 1 source of foreign AI talent to the US. In 2019, 27 percent of top US-based AI researchers received their graduate education in China, while 31 percent received their education in the US, according to a study by Macro Polo, a Chicago-based think tank that studies China’s economy. . The document, in other words, suggests action against foreign agents developing AI while underscoring the importance of international workers in the development of AI in the US.

Read: The new AI panic

The international focus of the order is no coincidence; It is being delivered just ahead of a major UK AI security summit this week, where Vice President Harris will deliver a speech on the administration’s vision for AI. In contrast to the US’s broader approach, or the EU’s AI Act, the UK has focused almost entirely on those fringe models – “a fairly narrow lane,” Nelson told us. In contrast, the US executive order considers the full range of AI and automated decision-making technologies, and seeks to balance national security, equity, and innovation. America is trying to adopt a different approach towards the world, he said.

The Biden-Harris administration is also likely using the order to make a final push on its AI policy position before the 2024 elections in Washington and a new administration potentially arriving, said Paul Triolo, an associate partner for China. and lead technology policy in consulting. The firm Albright Stonebridge told us. The document expects most agencies to complete their work before the end of this period. The resulting reports and regulatory positions could shape any AI legislation that forms in Congress, which would take a long time to pass, and would already give a potential Trump administration a free hand, which, if the past is any indication, would have its own A.I. Could focus policy almost exclusively on America’s global competitiveness. ,

Still, given that it’s only been 11 months since ChatGPT was released, and its upgrade to GPT-4 came less than five months after that, many of those tasks and deadlines seem somewhat vague and distant. Are. The order gives the secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security 180 days to complete a cybersecurity pilot project, the Commerce Secretary 270 days to launch an initiative to create guidance in another area, the Attorney General 270 days to submit a report on something. 365 days time has been given for this. otherwise. A newly formed AI council among agency heads, chaired by White House deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, will ensure each agency makes progress at a steady clip, the senior administration official told reporters. Once the final deadline passes, perhaps the federal government’s position on AI will become clearer.

But perhaps its stance and policies cannot, or should not, be fixed. Like the Internet, artificial intelligence is a broad technology that can be developed and deployed in many ways; Congress is still trying to figure out how copyright and privacy laws, as well as the First Amendment, apply to the decades-old Web, and every few years the terms of those regulatory conversations seem to be changing again.

A year ago, few could have imagined how chatbots and image-generators would change the fundamental way we think about elections, education, labor, or the Internet’s effects on work; Only a few months ago, the deployment of AI in search engines seemed like a fever dream. All this, and much more, as the emerging AI revolution begins in earnest. The internal conflict of the executive order, and openness to different values ​​and viewpoints of AI, may be inevitable, then – the result of attempting to chart a path for a technology when no one has any reliable map of where it is going. .

Source: www.theatlantic.com