The White House is threatening patents on high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer money

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting drug companies on notice, warning them that if certain drugs are priced too high, the government could revoke their patent protection and allow rivals to make their own versions. Can give.

Under a plan announced Thursday, the government will consider scrapping patents on high-priced drugs developed with the help of taxpayers’ money and made to competitors in the hope of driving down costs.

In a 15-second video released on YouTube Wednesday night, President Joe Biden promised the move would bring down prices.

“Today, we’re taking a very important step toward ending price gouging so you don’t have to pay more for the medicine you need,” he said.

The administration did not immediately release details about how the process would work and how it would consider the drug too expensive to work on. White House officials would not name the drugs that could potentially be targeted.

There will be a 60-day public comment period. If the plan is implemented, drugmakers are almost certain to challenge it in court.

It’s the latest health policy pitch from the White House, which is preparing to make its efforts to tackle drug prices a central theme in next year’s re-election campaign. Biden frequently talks about the $35 cap on insulin for Medicare enrollees that took effect this year, as well as a plan for government officials to negotiate the prices of some drugs paid by Medicare for the first time in history. Is.

However, the federal government has never taken such action against a patent, a move known as “march-in rights”. But some Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, have lobbied for health in recent years. And the Human Services Agency will do that with some medications.

The terms of how those “march-in rights” would be used have long been debated. Pharmaceutical companies have pushed back on the idea that prices are enough for Washington to take action against drug patents. The process proposed by the administration would clarify what White House officials said could be a threat to the drug’s patent if its price becomes out of reach for Americans.

Neera Tanden, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, said, “For the first time, the high price of a taxpayer-funded drug is a factor in determining that the drug is not available to the public on reasonable terms.”

According to pharmaceutical lobbying firm Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, the plan could jeopardize future drugs.

“This would be another loss for American patients who rely on public-private sector collaboration to find new treatments and cures,” said Megan Van Etten, PhRMA spokeswoman.

Pharmaceutical companies have long relied on government research to develop new drugs. The most recent major breakthrough was the development of COVID-19 vaccines. American taxpayers invested billions of dollars in this effort and, until recently, were able to access treatment and prevention of the virus without paying out of pocket.

When the public invests heavily in a private company’s drug, it’s fair to question whether they should pay higher prices for it, said William Pierce, a former HHS official during the administration of President George W. Bush.

“The question becomes – what should the reward be for taxpayers who help fund this product?” Pierce said.

