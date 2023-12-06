The White House designates Birmingham, AL as one of 31 'tech hubs' across the country

Alabama News Center

The Biden administration on Monday designated Birmingham as one of 31 tech hubs across the country as part of a new program to boost regional innovation and job creation.

Birmingham was one of nearly 400 regional unions that filed an application for the highly competitive program.

A news release from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announcing the tech hub said, “This designation allows the regions to supercharge their respective technology industries to create jobs, strengthen American competitiveness, and protect national security.” “is in support of the plans.”

Birmingham’s tech hub will focus on biotechnology and is being led by Southern Research.

The announcement said the Birmingham Biotechnology Hub aims to become a global leader in drug, vaccine and diagnostics development by applying artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology to increase clinical genomic data and representation in clinical trials.

“This tech hub will leverage the region’s existing assets – including the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s world-leading data bank from patients from racially diverse populations – across clinical genomic data and clinical trials To increase representation and accelerate drug discovery and development.

“By applying the power of AI-trained with inclusive patient data, the Birmingham Biotechnology Hub seeks to shorten the drug development pipeline and deliver affordable medicines, vaccines and diagnostics that treat diverse global patient populations.”

The consortium of Birmingham partners is now progressing to the second round of selection. Five to 10 centers will ultimately be selected by EDA to receive significant investment aimed at promoting innovation and creating jobs.

“It is a tremendous honor to reach this level,” said Josh Carpenter, CEO of Southern Research. “This is recognition of the great work already being done in Birmingham and the strength of our public-private partners who are working together to expand our biotech footprint and maximize our economic impact for the entire state.”

In total, the Birmingham Tech Hub application involved 23 partners, including UAB, Tuskegee University, Miles College, Lawson State Community College, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, and AIDT. Alabama Power is a longtime supporter of EDPA and the state’s historically black colleges and universities.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said, “This designation is a recognition of what Birmingham has become and what it has the chance to become in the years and decades to come.” “We live in a great city, and we are fortunate to have great leaders who have the foresight to see opportunities and the determination to make the most of them.”

He said the Tech Hub designation is an example of how the city is leveraging its strengths to attract new investment, drive economic growth and expand opportunity.

US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said, “The Tech Hub program … is investing in a regional consortium that will boost American manufacturing, create more, good-paying jobs and enhance American global competitiveness.” He said the designers “reflect the diverse tech industries growing at home and are symbols of American innovation and opportunity. The Tech Hub program will provide them with the tools and resources to foster economic growth across the country that Americans will need for generations to come.” Will feel till.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

