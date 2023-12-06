The Westin Surabaya announces spectacular festive collaboration with Minions

Bring back the tradition of warmth, invitation and welcome at The Westin Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Surabaya is excited to welcome a series of festive events and activities to delight guests of all ages this holiday season.

As the holiday season approaches, we invite you to join us in celebrating at The Westin Surabaya, be a part of our warm and inviting atmosphere as we enjoy the spirit of togetherness that your loved ones The perfect setting for elegant reunions with people.

Special collaboration with official Minions at Magnolia Restaurant

The Westin Surabaya is thrilled to announce an incredible collaboration with Illumination’s popular Minions characters. The hotel will host a special Festive Brunch and Festive High Tea with the Minions, the first event of its kind in Surabaya. The event will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 16th to 31st December, providing a unique opportunity to experience a joyous celebration.

Guests can enjoy a special menu that is not only delicious but also creatively shaped like the lovable Minions characters. The festive brunch will take place at the renowned Magnolia Restaurant, known for its beautiful ambiance and exceptional dining experiences. Families and friends will have the chance to enjoy a spectacular expansion while immersing themselves in the whimsical world of the Minions. While in the Sky Lounge, guests can enjoy festive high tea featuring the uniquely shaped Minion characters.

Adding to the excitement, guests will also have the incredible opportunity to meet and greet Minions characters in person during the event. This interactive experience will bring joy and laughter to both children and adults alike, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Festive Brunch with Minions is priced at IDR 698,000++ for adults and IDR 320,000++ for children aged 5-12 years. As a special offer, guests can enjoy their Buy 1 Get 1 promotion with BCA’s debit/credit card, while the Festive High Tea with Minions in the Sky Lounge is available at the price of IDR 348,000/- for 1 adult and 1 child. Is.

Follow the Instagram account @Magnoliaresto to stay updated and discover different exciting promotions

To ensure a seamless experience, interested attendees are encouraged to make reservations in advance. For further information and reservation enquiries, please contact +62 812-3451-7829.

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-westin-surabaya-announce-spectaular-festive-collaboration-with-minions-302007403.html

Source Westin Surabaya

Source