The West is losing the Global South on Gaza

Washington has spent much of the past two years drumming up support for a US-led international order after Russia openly violated international law by launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But what success has America achieved in garnering support? The Global South is falling apart for a rules-based order in the wake of President Biden’s strong support for Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has killed at least 9,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children.

Following Hamas’ October 7 massacre, which killed an estimated 1,400 people in Israel, Western leaders came out to strongly condemn the attack. This did not cause any rift with the Global South, which expressed outrage at the massive, horrific attack. But what happened was the impression given by many Western politicians, especially in the US, that there was a carte blanche for Israel to “defend itself”. The death toll in Gaza now exceeds that of all prior Hamas–Israel wars combined.

Linking the Ukraine conflict to Israel has also angered many in the Global South – President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged the comparison when he said it recalled “the early days of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine”. And urges all leaders to visit Israel. It’s an analogy that has been drawn by others, including Biden, and which has been rejected by many in the Global South. Russia invaded and occupied Ukraine; Hamas launched a terrible attack on October 7, but it is the Palestinians who have been living under Israeli occupation for decades.

As the death toll in Gaza rises, Bolivia has severed ties with Israel, while Colombia and Chile have recalled their ambassadors. Subsequent President Gabriel Borik said during his visit to the White House this week that the Israeli government’s response to the Hamas attack “deserves our unequivocal condemnation” in a politically awkward moment for Biden (though Borik did not criticize Biden’s Gaza approach. declined to comment). The US decision on October 18 to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian pause” also stoked anger. “With the veto they have lost credibility,” an African diplomat told Reuters. What is good enough for Ukraine is not good enough for Palestine. Vito tells us that Ukrainian lives are more valuable than Palestinian ones. One Arab diplomat said, “We cannot choose to invoke the principles of the UN Charter to defend Ukraine and ignore them for Palestine.”

Some senior Western officials have accepted that notion of double standards. “What we said about Ukraine should also apply to Gaza. Otherwise we will lose all our credibility,” a G7 diplomat told the Financial Times. When Egypt called for an October 21 Cairo peace summit to discuss ways to de-escalate the Israel-Hamas war – which included the presence of US, European, Arab, African and Asian officials – some Arab leaders called it hypocrisy. . Russia has previously come under criticism for humanitarian law violations, but not Israel. (Israel has been accused of war crimes, including airstrikes on Gaza’s Jabaliya refugee camp that killed at least 195 people; the United Nations has also said Hamas’s October 7 attack violated international law.) is a crime.) It’s “geopolitical kryptonite”, as the FT’s Brussels bureau chief put it.

It would be too easy to claim that this is just a Global South versus Global North rift. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Israel on 13 October, declaring support for Israel, many European countries expressed displeasure at the visit before the EU’s common position could be agreed, and from Israel. He was criticized for not calling for international respect. Law amid ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

In the US, it is clear that the Democratic voting base also occupies a different place than most Democrat politicians on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and there is considerable dissatisfaction among more junior personnel within the Biden administration, who have used the “dissent channel”. Have done. Concern about voice. A prominent State Department staffer publicly resigned over Biden’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war.

For their part, several hundred Western experts on the Middle East have published an open letter in favor of a ceasefire, reflecting a strong current of thinking across the political spectrum and major think-tanks.

There have been mass demonstrations in favor of a ceasefire in cities such as New York, London and Paris – a position Biden has stayed away from. However, most countries support one; The 120 member states of the UN General Assembly voted for the ceasefire in a non-binding resolution on 27 October. (Fourteen countries, including the US and Israel, voted against; 45 abstained.)

There will be more crises in the future—this is the nature of international affairs. Successive US administrations in the post-World War II era have done much to address the need for a global order supported by international law; If we really believe that, then a lot has to change in Western capitals when our allies and we are the ones who violate it. Our partners in the Global South can clearly see the double standards – from the US-led war in Iraq to Israel’s disproportionate use of force in Gaza.

Let me be clear, the US-led international order is better than the “might make right” approach championed by Russia and China. But it needs to be reformed, consistently implemented and based on international law. Otherwise, we can take the words of that G7 diplomat as: “We have certainly lost the battle in the Global South… Forget about rules, forget about world order. They will never listen to us again.”

