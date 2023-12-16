December 17, 2023
The week in money and markets: retail M&A, rent inflation


This year’s most popular department store Christmas item stores are

How one woman turned $10,000 into a successful business your wallet

There are some Christmas shopping lists that include gifts so big they can’t fit under the tree at Rockefeller Center. Within a week of each other, the Macy’s and Neiman Marcus department store empires have received buyout offers worth nearly $9 billion combined. Neiman Marcus’ offer came first, with rival Saks Fifth Avenue offering $3 billion last week (Dec 1). This morning (Dec. 11), the markets woke up to Macy’s receiving a $5.8 billion take-private bid from two investment firms. Both proposals were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.—Melvin Beckman | Read more

Blame your landlord for stubborn inflation

At last inflation is coming down. Energy prices are down. Food prices are decreasing. But the cost of living space is still rising much faster than all other necessities.—Melvin Beckman | Read more

Chrissy Jones, founder of Sky Ting Yoga, tells Quartz tips and strategies for starting a small business.

Barry Knapp of Ironsides Macroeconomics tells Quartz the portfolio adjustments you should make now to protect yourself in 2024.

