The wealthy, who earned six figures and kept the economy afloat, are starting to lose money, signaling that the post-Covid spending boom may be ending.

Strong consumer spending by wealthy Americans has kept the U.S. economy largely afloat and performing better than many economists expected. According to Bloomberg’s report, that expenditure may now be reduced. And that’s bad news for the US economy as the holiday season approaches.

Several retailers have cut their spending forecasts in recent weeks, including Best Buy Co., Lowe’s and others. “DIY discretionary spending, particularly in big-ticket categories, saw a stronger-than-expected decline,” Lowe’s chairman, president and CEO Marvin Ellison said Tuesday. Bloomberg reports that retailers that cater to the upper middle class, including Apple, Coach and Nordstrom, have seen significant declines in sales over the past three months.

In fact, people making at least $100,000 in annual household income have been reining in their spending since the summer, explains Kayla Brun, senior economist at decision intelligence company Morning Consult. Luck, Research from Morning Consult shows that the group is spending the most on material goods and housing (meanwhile, spending on experiences is strengthening), and doing so at a higher rate than lower-income households.

This is important, because wealthier Americans generally have more extra money to spend to prop up the economy. When they pull back, as Bloomberg points out, it could be a bad sign. This is especially true in our current economic environment. According to a recent research note from Morgan Stanley, “consumption growth in the post-Covid recovery has been unprecedented” among the wealthiest Americans. In fact, from 2020 to 2022, the top 20% of income households are expected to account for 45% of all consumer spending in the US between 2020 and 2022. Typically, this group accounts for about 39% of all spending.

“Frugal behavior is climbing the income ladder,” Morgan Stanley notes. Although middle- and upper-income households are still making some extra savings from the pandemic, they are “less willing to spend it.”

Even high earners are not immune to inflation

Despite the strong economic data, survey after survey has shown that six-figure earners have suffered a downturn in the economy and are struggling to stay afloat amid years of high inflation and rising interest rates. As low-income workers benefit from greater income gains, wealthier Americans, by comparison, feel that they are worse off.

Brun says, “Although this group is in a relatively comfortable financial position compared to their lower-income peers, they are not completely immune to the factors such as prolonged inflation, rising interest rates and low wage growth that this “Can reduce expenses during the holiday season.” She notes that although inflation has subsided, the cost of living is still higher than before, causing more consumers to shy away from shopping when prices are high.

And the full impact of the recent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve has not yet been felt, economists say, Housing, in particular, remains unattainable for many—things haven’t been this bad since the 1980s. The typical family can’t afford to buy a home, and people who lucked out and bought homes when interest rates were historically low are now locked into homes they may not like much. Wealthy households are more likely to be homeowners than lower-income groups, and they have disproportionately benefited from the recent explosion in housing wealth, which has increased their consumption. But Morgan Stanley expects this to slow “as the post-Covid boom years of services recovery move into the rearview mirror.”

“Our analysts who cover both restaurants and luxury brands point to an aspirational consumer who has begun to scale back spending on fine dining and luxury shopping,” the note reads. “As wealthy households move toward saturation, aggregate consumer spending will shift into low gear.”

Brun points to high credit card interest rates as another pain point. She says, “Most high earners still have income left over after paying monthly expenses, but they seem to prefer to use this extra income to pay off past debt rather than use it for new expenses.” We do.”

Source: fortune.com