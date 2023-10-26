The wave of startup extinction is rising and it is beginning to dominate the cloud industry

A startup mass extinction event began earlier this year.

This has resulted in a wave of startup bankruptcies and shutdowns.

This is starting to impact the cloud industry.

In June, we told you about the mass extinction event of startups that was just beginning.

Four months later, this wave of shutdowns is accelerating, and it is beginning to impact the cloud sector.

212 startups went bankrupt or were otherwise dissolved during the third quarter, according to data from Carta, which closely tracks startup shutdowns.

This does not include all captives as not every startup is a Carta customer. But the rate of change is remarkable. So far this year, 543 startups have closed in Carta. This was the highest number of any year till 2019.

This is bad news for cloud providers because their revenue and growth partly depends on the startups’ spending. If these young businesses are dying out, it will be difficult for the cloud sector to grow at the same pace as before.

According to Peter Walker, Head of Insights at Carta, startup shutdowns will continue at a high pace for the next 2 to 3 quarters.

When startups run out of money and shut down, they stop spending on cloud services. When over 500 companies shut down in a few quarters, it can really add up.

AWS Startup Exposure

Amazon Web Services is probably the most affected by this incident. The cloud pioneer built its early lead by providing better services to startups than any other provider.

During the long startup boom period, this actually boosted AWS revenue growth. When companies like Airbnb transform from small businesses to giant corporations in a few years, they spend a lot on cloud services. And AWS came clean.

On its website, AWS says it has “helped more startups launch, build, and succeed than any other cloud provider.” It reported that more than 250,000 startups use the platform and 83% of the 1,000 unicorns worldwide run on AWS.

However, now this focus is changing to the unfavorable situation.

When Amazon reports Thursday, Bernstein analysts expect AWS to post revenue growth of 12.5% ​​year-over-year in the third quarter.

“We have changed our AWS revenue model in our AWS preview note, adjusting for the slower than expected ramp of new accounts, spend, and workload migration,” he wrote on Wednesday.

This comes as year-over-year AWS growth declined from 30% to 40% in 2021, when startups were flush with cash and were closing very few. The company has lagged behind in development in this area.

Cloud ‘optimization’ continues

There are other signs of weak demand, too. Late Tuesday, Google reported slower growth for its cloud business and executive Ruth Porat attributed it to “customer optimization efforts.”

Google shares fell 10% on Wednesday, while Amazon shares fell 6%.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood also mentioned these optimization efforts on Tuesday.

Customer customization means startups and other companies are still trying to find ways to control their cloud bills, even if they aren’t going bankrupt.

There is a big caveat in these concerns

The generic AI boom is driving demand for AI cloud services. Amid the wave of startup extinctions, some AI-focused startups are managing to raise healthy new funding rounds. And they’re using some of that new money to spend on AI cloud services.

However, so far, Microsoft appears to be its main beneficiary. The company had strong cloud growth in the third quarter, helped by demand for new AI services.

When Amazon reports on Thursday, we’ll see if AWS is also able to jump on the AI ​​bandwagon. The company has been introducing several AI cloud offerings recently.

