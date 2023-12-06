The Washington Post prepares for historic 24-hour strike as journalists protest staff cuts and contract frustrations

cnn-

Hundreds of Washington Post employees are set to strike for 24 hours Thursday, protesting recently announced cuts to the newspaper’s workforce and pressuring management to reach agreement on a new union contract .

“Taking this historic action is not a decision we have taken lightly,” the Washington Post Guild said in a letter to readers. “We take seriously the impact we have on the people, issues and communities we cover.”

According to the union, there have not been protests of this scale at The Post since the 1970s, showing how frustrated members are with the state of the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper.

The union, which represents about 1,000 staff at The Post, has been negotiating a new contract with executives for 18 months but has yet to reach an agreement, much to the dismay of members who A lot of disappointment has been expressed towards the management on the process. ,

A spokesperson for The Post said in a statement that the newspaper respects its employees’ right to strike.

“We will ensure that our readers and customers remain unaffected as much as possible,” the spokesperson said. “Post’s goal is the same as it was from the beginning of our negotiations: to reach an agreement with the guild that meets the needs of our employees and the needs of our business.”

The labor dispute comes as The Post is struggling financially, with the newspaper expected to lose about $100 million this year. To that end, The Post’s management team has moved to cut costs, announcing in October that it aimed to reduce its workforce by 10% through voluntary buyouts.

Patty Stonecipher, interim chief executive of The Post, told staff when announcing the buyout that the company had “extended expenses” and that management needed to “right-size” the business.

Last week, Stonecipher warned employees that if 240 people did not voluntarily take up the buyout offer, there would be layoffs. Stonecipher said at a meeting this week that so far 175 employees have taken up buyout offers ahead of next week’s deadline.

The Post’s staff has been adamant on the need for cuts, often pointing out that the newspaper is owned by Bezos, one of the richest men in the world. Bezos has emphasized that he wants The Post to be financially viable.

During the 24-hour work stoppage, The Guild has encouraged readers to avoid reading or sharing The Post’s editorial content.

The guild said, “On December 7, we ask you to respect our walkout by not crossing the picket line: For 24 hours, please do not engage in any Washington Post content.” “This includes our print and online news stories, podcasts, videos, games and recipes.”

In the meantime, management is working to ensure The Post continues to deliver news to its readers during the strike. The newspaper will likely rely on its editors, who are not union members, to write stories.

The Post is far from the only news organization involved in a labor dispute with its staff. Unionized employees of Condé Nast are protesting layoffs at the publishing company.



And last year, New York Times employees held their own 24-hour strike while negotiating a union contract.

Source: www.bing.com