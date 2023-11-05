Stay updated with free updates

Veteran British media executive Sir Will Lewis has been named as the new publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, as the newspaper group owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos looks to revive its fortunes.

Lewis, 54, has held several high-profile jobs in the media industry, including editor of the Daily Telegraph, publisher of the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and chief executive of Dow Jones.

Recently he co-founded News Movement, an organization that seeks to provide credible information on platforms with large audiences of young people, such as TikTok and YouTube.

The former Financial Times journalist was also in the running to buy the Daily Telegraph, which was put up for sale last month. In September, Lewis told Bloomberg that he had arranged funding for the paper’s bid. He plans to withdraw from the bidding process, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Lewis will begin his new role at The Washington Post on January 2, taking over from interim chief executive Patty Stonecipher. The US broadsheet is searching for a new permanent chief after Fred Ryan, its chief executive and publisher for almost a decade, left this summer.

In a statement, Bezos said Lewis was “an extraordinary, determined industry executive whose background in fierce, award-winning journalism makes him the right leader at the right time”.

Lewis said: “Leading this bold media brand means building on my commitment to promoting high-quality journalism and defending our democratic values.”

By joining The Washington Post, Lewis joins the ranks of British executives at the helm of top American media organizations. Earlier this year, former BBC director general Mark Thompson became chief executive of cable TV news channel CNN, while Emma Tucker was named editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal in December last year.

After enjoying subscription growth during Donald Trump’s presidency, The Washington Post has recently seen a decline in growth. Last month Amazon board member Stoneifer told employees that projections for growth in advertising, Internet traffic and subscriptions were “overly optimistic”, and announced plans to reduce the workforce by about 10 percent through voluntary redundancies.

Lewis was knighted earlier this year for his “political and public service”, serving as an adviser to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During his time as editor, Lewis and the Telegraph won several awards for their investigations into expenses abuse by British Members of Parliament.

Shortly after Lewis became general manager of Murdoch’s UK newspaper business in 2010, one of the company’s publications – the News of the World tabloid – was embroiled in an illegal phone-hacking scandal. Less than a year into the job, Lewis was demoted to an independent committee inside Murdoch’s media empire responsible for handling the company’s response.

Additional reporting by Daniel Thomas in London

