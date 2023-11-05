NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post has appointed veteran media executive Will Lewis as its new CEO and publisher, hoping to reverse a recent slump of job cuts and declining audience.

Lewis is a former top executive of the Wall Street Journal and most recently the founder of a start-up that tries to bring news to youth. After The New York Times broke the news, Post owner Jeff Bezos announced the appointment in an email to staff shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lewis, 54 and of British descent, started as a reporter and moved into management, first at the Daily Telegraph in England. He worked for Rupert Murdoch at News Corp for a decade.

The Post’s popularity exploded during the Trump administration but more recently the news industry has faced similar economic problems. It has undergone a round of layoffs, shuttered its Sunday magazine and last month said it would offer voluntary buyouts to 240 of its employees.

Outgoing interim CEO Patty Stonecipher said that during the recent period of growth, the newspaper spent more than it could afford because financial projections were too optimistic.

The Post has 2.5 million digital subscribers, a decline of more than 15% since news magnet Trump left office in 2021. In contrast, The New York Times counted 9.2 million digital subscribers in the middle of this year. In July, The Times reported that The Post was on track to lose nearly $100 million this year.

Lewis said in a news release that he was “thrilled and humbled to be at the helm of this, as both a media executive and former reporter.” He was not made available for comment on Sunday.

Amazon founder Bezos, who has owned the Post since 2013, said in a memo to staff members, “As I’ve gotten to know Will, I’ve been drawn to his love of journalism and passion for achieving financial success “

“He will epitomize the tenacity, energy and vision required for this role,” Bezos said. “He believes that together we will build the right future for the Post. I agree.”

Lewis will replace Stonecipher in the post effective Jan. 2, who came to the position when Fred Ryan stepped down earlier this year after nearly a decade in the job. Stonecipher was formerly the chief executive of the Gates Foundation and an Amazon board member.

The Post newsroom is led by its executive editor, Sally Buzbee.

“The Post needs to figure out what it can do to make it uniquely indispensable,” said Tom Rosenstiel, a journalism professor at the University of Maryland. The Times has expanded digitally in recent years with new areas of focus, including the popular Wirecutter consumer. Features and variety of games. He said it made no sense for The Post to compete in areas that The Times effectively owns.

Rosenstiel said the Post wisely scaled back its style brand recently and would be smart to emphasize its strengths in investigative reporting.

Before moving to the Journal, Lewis Murdoch was chief creative officer of News Corp. and the company’s group general manager in the United Kingdom. He is also considered close to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rosenstiel said, “He clearly has to prove to the people at The Washington Post that he is a journalist first and a political figure second.”

Lewis is currently the Founder, CEO and Publisher of The News Movement, a social-first media business targeting Gen Z audiences. The Associated Press has worked with The News Movement, and Lewis is currently vice chairman of the AP’s board of directors.

The Post cited Lewis’ success in building digital subscriptions at the journal, just as CNN recently pointed to former New York Times executive Mark Thompson’s work in the same area when it named Thompson its chief executive. did. Rosenstiel said Lewis’s work in trying to cultivate a younger audience is beneficial when it comes to the news industry in general.

David Bodmer, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com