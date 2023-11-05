The Washington Post appoints William Lewis as CEO; To reduce the number of employees by 10%

by Helen Koster

(Reuters) – William Lewis, former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has been named chief executive and publisher of The Washington Post, the Post said on Saturday.

The Washington Post said it was projected to lose $100 million by the end of the year. The publisher said executives are offering the buyout in an effort to reduce the overall headcount at the company by about 10 percent, with the newsroom expected to shrink to about 940 journalists.

Lewis’s appointment comes as the media industry grapples with a sluggish advertising market, low trust in news and advances in generative AI technology that threaten to disrupt the way people find and consume information.

Lewis is set to assume his duties from January 2, 2024, replacing Patty Stonecipher, who became interim chief executive in June. The Post is owned by billionaire Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

According to an October 10 email sent by Stoneifer to staff and seen by Reuters, after reviewing Stoneifer and senior leadership “determined that the Post’s prior projections for website traffic, membership and advertising growth over the past two years and into 2024” were “extremely optimistic.” It is unclear why those estimates were off.

Stonecipher replaced Fred Ryan, who stepped down in August after a nine-year tenure as publisher and CEO.

During Ryan’s tenure, the Post boosted its digital membership, won 13 Pulitzer Prizes and launched the Arc XP cloud-based digital platform, which serves more than 1,900 sites in 28 countries, according to the company in June.

In an article covering Ryan’s departure, the Post reported that most of its revenue now comes from its digital business, and that it had approximately 2.5 million digital subscribers when Ryan was hired in September 2014 and the majority of its revenue. Came from. Printing business.

