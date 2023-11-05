The Wash: Tidal barrage plans criticized over impact on wildlife

Developers hoping to build a £3 billion tidal barrage across the Wash have faced criticism from environmentalists.

The 11-mile (18 km) link between Norfolk and Lincolnshire would include a road, railway line, hydroelectric power plant and offshore container port.

Center Port said its barrage could provide power to 600,000 homes and help protect the coast from flooding.

But critics at the packed public meeting claimed it would be bad for the environment and the fishing industry.

The structure’s design features approximately 40 turbines to generate electricity from tidal flows and will also be able to hold water during storms.

Center Port said planning and construction of the barrier – from Gibraltar Point near Skegness, Lincolnshire, to Hunstanton in Norfolk – could take another 11 years.

Chief executive John Sutcliffe said the plan would boost the shipping and energy industries and was necessary to protect communities against rising sea levels.

“We don’t have the luxury of time”, he told people gathered at a meeting at the Princess Theater in Hunstanton on Friday night.

But Mike Jones of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust warned that the Wash’s “irreplaceable and fragile” habitat would be “permanently degraded” if the plans went ahead.

He said: “You can provide green energy without destroying the Wash, you can move freight across the country without destroying the Wash, you can build a combination of sea walls and salt marshes and sand dunes without destroying the Wash. Can protect agricultural land and community.”

Mr Sutcliffe said a full feasibility and impact assessment would be carried out and the project would not proceed if it was deemed likely to cause adverse harm to the wildlife of the Wash.

