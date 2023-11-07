The Wall Street Journal vindicates Trump - The American Spectator | USA News and Politics The American Spectator | usa news and politics

Amid attacks on former President Donald Trump by a corrupt political and legal establishment, wall street journalNot a fan of Trump, Philip Hamburger titled this opinion comment:

First Amendment threat in Trump civil case New York’s executive law threatens to suppress scientific and political as well as commercial speech.

Hamburger is listed WSJ As a lecturer at Columbia Law School and CEO of the New Civil Liberties Alliance. Hamburger writes:

Can the government punish someone for a false statement that was not made in bad faith, carelessly, or recklessly, and that did not cause concrete harm to an identifiable third party? This is the First Amendment question underlying the civil-fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump. The stakes are high for the former president and the rest of us. New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Mr Trump of allegedly overstating his business’s real estate assets under a state executive law. However, this statute has long been constitutionally questionable… This statute is completely disproportionate, giving the court the power to shut down a defendant’s entire business – merely for inaccuracy. This law is so harsh that very few people have challenged it. What defendant would want to dispute the authority of the Attorney General, given the risk of retaliation?

former President issued a statement and saluted WSJ The piece, saying:

The Wall Street Journal’s opinion, which is shared by almost everyone. This publicity seeking judge, who is taking pleasure in torturing my innocent children and me, is out of control. They have been overturned several times, but this case should never have been brought (and if brought, should have been in the Commercial Division) by a corrupt and racist Attorney General, who used it for his own campaigns, including The governor was also involved.

In reference to Judge Arthur Engoron, as I have mentioned before in this space:

New York Judge Arthur F. Angoron joins a long parade of corrupt political insiders who have targeted the outsider former president.

Remember that the judge – the judge! – The defendant described Trump as: “He’s just a bad guy.” So much for an impartial judge.

Then came the Breitbart investigation and report on Angoron. Topic:

Complaint seeks to fire Trump’s New York trial judge’s clerk for excessive political donations

Breitbart’s renowned reporter Matt Boyle reports:

Allison Greenfield, the top clerk for New York Judge Arthur Engoron, appears to have violated judicial rules prohibiting court officials from making excessive political donations, Breitbart News has learned. Furthermore, it appears that Angoron was advised via email of Greenfield’s violations in a 72-page complaint addressed to his court, which was also filed with the New York State Bar Association the same day he Had decided to issue a gag order against former President Donald Trump. His case is currently pending in Angoron’s Manhattan court. Angoron has since fined Trump a total of $15,000 for two alleged violations of the gag order barring the former president from criticizing his chief law clerk.

Boyle notes this from X account @JudicialProtest, run by Brock Fredin, a Wisconsinite. Fredin’s statement read:

My name is Brock Fredin and I operate the Twitter account @JudicialProtest. I write in connection with the grossly unethical and partisan conduct of Your Honor’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison Greenfield, in the Court’s “gag order” issued today that addresses my tweets about Ms. Greenfield and Senator Chuck Schumer at the Chelsea Reform Democrat Club to the President. Has been issued regarding retweeting by Trump. The highly evident appearance of impropriety in the above referenced case regarding Ms. Greenfield’s repeated partisan political and Democrat activities while employed at Brunch and as a law clerk. Given that President Trump’s post today was a re-tweet of my original tweet on the @JudicialProtest account, the Court’s order directing President Trump to remove it is a direct attack on my First Amendment rights (as well as President Trump’s) . Especially when the Court stated on record that my tweet was a “personal attack” on Ms. Greenfield rather than exposing and criticizing the misconduct of a public official. As a result, I am an interested party and am submitting this letter as such. However, to be clear, this letter and its contents are not a “personal attack” on Ms. Greenfield. Rather, this letter contains receipts and raises serious ethical violations of his political speech and activities associated with the Democrat Party while employed as your law clerk, which undoubtedly create the appearance of impropriety in People v. Trump et al. .

“Trump hates everyone,” Friedin wrote in the 72-page complaint about Greenfield’s ties to powerful New York Democrats. (Can you say Sen. Chuck Schumer?) Also reported by Boyle:

[Fredin’s] The complaint says Greenfield engaged in political donations to Democratic candidates that far exceeded the amount of donations he makes on an annual basis to court officials in New York. New York ethics rules prevent court officials like Greenfield from making political donations totaling more than $500 in a particular calendar year.

And to top it off, Greenfield is accused of repeatedly violating those rules. Boil again:

What will happen to these alleged violations of ethics rules by Greenfield remains to be seen. According to live updates, the judge in the case is currently siding with him, and even as of Thursday afternoon’s proceedings new York Times Journalists in the courtroom. As the trial has gone on, Greenfield’s appearance at Angoron’s side has been a centerpiece of the case. Judge accuses one of Trump’s lawyers of “misogyny” TimesTo raise questions about greenfield. “Justice Arthur Angorone is blaming Mr. Trump’s lawyer Christopher M. Kiss for berating his law clerk, Alison Greenfield. The judge says he thinks it may be a problem of misogyny and asks who not to mention it to his court staff again,” new York TimesJonah Bromwich reports from the court. Kate Christobek, others Times Engoron threatened Thursday to extend the gag order against Trump to his lawyers if they continued raising questions about Greenfield, the reporter said. “One of Mr Trump’s lawyers, Alina Hubba, is now also complaining that Greenfield has exerted undue influence on the judge, speaking to her during the proceedings. Hubba says Greenfield’s conduct is part of the record and the case. ‘I will not stay silent and let this happen,’ Bromwich said in another update on Thursday, adding that because she is a woman, she is not a misogynist.

One can go on and on and on and on here. But the bottom line is that both judges and their law clerks are not about the fair and impartial administration of the law. They are Democrat political gimmicks, and they are making it their business to “get Trump.”

So, as mentioned earlier, the New York Attorney General is Letitia James. The woman who says Trump’s administration is “too macho and too yellow” accuses Trump of racism? In fact? as of recent sean hannity Radio guest Leo Terrell said – and Terrell is an African American – he’s an outright racist. And she who has used her office to bully and harass Trump and his family says she “will not be bullied” and “will not be harassed”? In fact? It’s a little more backward.

The humorous side of it? The more corrupt judges and his deeply biased chief clerk, as well as the corrupt, race-motivated Attorney General, go after Trump – the better.

Just a few days ago this was the headline new York Times,

Trump leads in 5 key states as voters lash out at Biden, Times/Siena poll finds Voters in battleground states said they preferred Donald J. Trump over President Biden on the economy, foreign policy and immigration. Trump, as Mr Biden’s multiracial base shows signs of weakening.

Times Report Notes:

Voters, by a margin of 59 percent to 37 percent, said they trusted Mr. Trump better than Mr. Biden on the economy, the largest margin of any issue. Mr. Trump’s priorities on economic matters extend to voters across every age range and every income level, among both men and women, with and without college degrees.

so.

To add it all up?

What Americans are seeing is a corrupt New York legal establishment, with a judge and his clerk having clearly proven ties to the corrupt New York Democratic Party political establishment, coupled with a race-motivated, corrupt New York Attorney General. It is being misused wildly. Power in full fascist style.

These three men have disgraced themselves and the administration of the impartial justice system.

and as soon as wall street journal That article by Philip Hamburger is titled, The threat to silence Trump is actually a threat to America.

Somewhere, there has to be a legal reckoning for all this.

The presumption in this corner is that – somehow – it will happen.

